The Italian Paralympic Boccia national team will be engaged in Croatia, at the World Boccia Challenger in Zagreb, scheduled from 25 March to 2 April. Under the orders of the coach Giada Zoli, the assistant coach Mauro Perrone and the head of delegation Vincenzo Santucci, the athletes Riccardo Zanella and Diego Gilli in the BC1 category, Claudia Targa in the BC2 category, Gabriele Zendron, Giulia Marchisio and Mirco Garavaglia in the BC3 category competed. Over 100 athletes representing twenty-two countries competed at the Croatian international event, the preparatory stage of the World Cup for the qualifications of the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. “We are continuing to work on the Paralympic Boccia”, commented the federal president Marco Giunio De Sanctis. “Zagreb is the first of three events among the preparatory ones for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. We will also have a chance at the next European Championships, which will be held in Rotterdam from 6 to 14 August, a continental event for which the three Mirco Garavaglia athletes have been selected , Giulia Marchisio and Riccardo Zanella. And, of course, we will also have the test event that we will organize in Italy in 2024, which we will have to win to almost certainly go to Paris. It’s very complicated, but we’ll do our best to snatch at least one pass” concluded De Sanctis.