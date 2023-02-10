The radical nationalist group “Azov” (banned in the Russian Federation, recognized as a terrorist organization) was transformed into an assault brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian portal “Strana.ua” in the Telegram channel on Thursday, February 9, with reference to the press service of the National Regiment.

As noted, now “Azov” is among the nine assault brigades created by the National Guard under the name “Offensive Guard”.

Earlier, on February 3, Acting Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced that the department had begun to form assault brigades to seize Crimea and Donbass. According to him, additional staffing will take place at the expense of volunteers.

In response, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the security of the Crimea is ensured reliably. However, the Donbass has not yet been fully protected, so the special operation continues.

In addition, even the West does not believe in Ukraine’s ability to return Crimea. In particular, columnist Jonathan Tobin, in an article for The Federalist, called the goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return Crimea and Donbass unrealistic.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv had been conducting hostilities for eight years.