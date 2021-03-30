Mr. Knaus, with reports from your think tank, the “European Stability Initiative”, ESI for short, more than ten years ago you initiated a development that is now also making waves in the Bundestag: Apparently, several current and former members of the CDU / CSU have left the regime of the Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev. How did this research begin?

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

We were actually researching the situation of women’s rights in Azerbaijan in 2009 when there was a controversial referendum that was supposed to enable Ilham Aliyev to hold a lifelong presidency. There were protests and arrests. Two young activists we knew were beaten up by paid hooligans in a restaurant in Baku. When they went to the police, the perpetrators were not investigated, but were arrested and sentenced to prison terms. So we decided to research the situation of young dissidents and came across the unexpected: while the repression in the country grew worse, the assessment of the situation by the Council of Europe, which Azerbaijan was admitted to in 2001, became increasingly positive. That was weird. We began to research how this could come about.