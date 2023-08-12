The Azawad movements enter a military confrontation with the forces of Mali and Wagner

The head of the delegation of the Coordination of Azawad Movements in Bamako, Attay Ag Mohamed, had announced that all representatives of the Coordination of Azawad Movements had left the capital.

This departure indicates that the coordination’s disputes (which is one of the signatories to the Algiers peace agreement between the Azawad movements and the government in 2015) have reached their peak with the government, as the coordination accuses them of evading the implementation of the agreement that entitles the signatories to the peace agreement to participate in governance.

He was the last to leave the capital, Ag Mohamed told AFP. “Our administration believes that we are no longer safe in the capital, and that our reasons for being on behalf of the Coordination of Azawad Movements are completely threatened.”

The constituent movements of the Coordination Committee are mostly dominated by the Tuareg, groups that participated in armed battles against the authorities in 2012 with the aim of independence in the northern Azawad region. The confrontation ended with the signing of the peace agreement, but they have recently threatened to withdraw from it. What opens the door to the return of armed confrontations.