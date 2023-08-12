The Azawad movements enter a military confrontation with the forces of Mali and Wagner

Sources indicated that the battle continues until now, between the Azawad forces and the Malian forces.
Muhammad al-Muloud Ramadan, the official spokesman for the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development of the Coordinating Body of the Azawad Movements, told Sky News Arabia: “The attack was by the Malian government, and for us it is a clear violation of the armistice and the peace agreement, and from this moment on, we are in a state of War with the Malian forces and Wagner’s forces.
Ramadan added, “Our forces repelled the attack with force, and they retreated. We expect several battles to come in the coming days.”
Threatening the peace agreement in Mali
The head of the delegation of the Coordination of Azawad Movements in Bamako, Attay Ag Mohamed, had announced that all representatives of the Coordination of Azawad Movements had left the capital.
This departure indicates that the coordination’s disputes (which is one of the signatories to the Algiers peace agreement between the Azawad movements and the government in 2015) have reached their peak with the government, as the coordination accuses them of evading the implementation of the agreement that entitles the signatories to the peace agreement to participate in governance.
He was the last to leave the capital, Ag Mohamed told AFP. “Our administration believes that we are no longer safe in the capital, and that our reasons for being on behalf of the Coordination of Azawad Movements are completely threatened.”
The constituent movements of the Coordination Committee are mostly dominated by the Tuareg, groups that participated in armed battles against the authorities in 2012 with the aim of independence in the northern Azawad region. The confrontation ended with the signing of the peace agreement, but they have recently threatened to withdraw from it. What opens the door to the return of armed confrontations.
