The Ayuso government spends 22 million in six years for deriving abortions from public health to private

The Community of Madrid has paid more than 22 million euros between 2019 and 2024 to finance the abortions that the regional government derives to seven private clinics. According to the latest data provided by the Autonomous Administration, in 2023 20,574 voluntary interruptions of pregnancy were notified, only 56 of them were made in public hospitals.

Five communities do not practice 50 abortions in public health per year

In 2023, the last year from which official data is available, the Community of Madrid registered the largest number of abortions in the region. In the previous annual periods, the figures were slightly lower: 19,042 in 2022, 17,508 in 2021, 16,466 in 2020 and 19,537 in 2019, according to the information obtained by Eldiario.es through the transparency portal. Only in 2023 and 2022 abortions were recorded in public hospitals.

The annual cost of voluntary interruptions of pregnancy ranges between three and four million euros. In 2019, 4.2 million euros were allocated, in 2020 there were 3.7 million, 3.5 million were paid in 2021, while in 2022 the investment increased to 3.9 million. In 2023, 4.2 million euros were paid again and, until the end of October, the expense registered in 2024 is 3 million euros. In total, the disbursement of public coffers in this period amounts to 22.6 million euros.

The Madrid community outsourizes this service to seven private clinics, the Transparency Portal has anonymized the name of these centers in the response provided to this writing. In 2023, the number of abortions made in each of these centers is disparate, oscillating between the 620 notified interventions in which the least cases registered and the 5,741 carried out in which it carried out more procedures. On the other hand, six public hospitals divided the interruptions made in health centers linked to the Ministry of Health.

Figure higher than the national average

In the region governed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso 99.7% of abortions are made in private clinics, a figure higher than the national parameter, which, which Place the percentage of women who end up aborting in centers with whom the administration has agreed this service in 81.4%.

According to the profile prepared by the Community of Madrid in its latest report on voluntary interruptions From pregnancy, more than half of women (53.1%) who aborted for 2023 in the region were migrants, 14% were born in Peru and about 11% did so in Ecuador. Despite these data, the public provision of this service is lower in that group, the percentage of migrant women who access a service financed by public services is smaller: thus, 80.8% of Spanish access the Free IVE, a percentage that drops to 65.2% in the latter case.

92% of the pregnancy interruptions that were made in 2023 made it covered in the alleged “at the request of women”, which collects national law. In addition, according to the official statistics of the Public Administration, the age of 82% of women who accepted this right between 20 and 39 years.