The Community of Madrid has rejected on Tuesday the creation of regional tax agencies such as Catalonia, which They can break the common box If their objective is to keep the collection of taxes such as IRPF or VAT. In this sense, the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment, Rocío Albert, has remarked that these of parallel institutions are “very dangerous” since there is a high probability that “the track of fiscal fraud is lost.”

The head of the Economics of the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has reacted thus after knowing that the Agència Tributària de Catalunya (ATC) will hire 192 temporary troops for the integral management of the IRPF in 2026, as set by the Pact between ERC and PSC for a “Singular Financing” in the community.

“This fact fits perfectly in the evolution of independence, as the Catalan concert is not possible because it is contrary to the condonation of the debt, What they are doing is acting behind Creating these own tax agencies that even the Treasury inspectors themselves have rejected because they break one of the basic principles they have: to be connected and armed with respect to fiscal fraud, “he explained to journalists.

Albert has pointed out that the creation of these regional estates “is not something forbidden”, but the objective with which they do it is important. In the words of the counselor, if done for a matter of effectiveness in tax management and coordinate with the state, there should be no problem, “but we think that what they are going to do is keep the collection of VAT and IRPF ” “That’s when we will fight, because this is to break the common box to try to make that singular financing,” he insisted.

Debt condonation

Regarding the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council of February 26, Albert has regretted that they have not yet been transferred “neither the agenda nor the time” to which the meeting will be held, but has advanced their rejection of The condonation to Catalonia because “transfers to the Spaniards a debt that has inefficiently managed.”

“We still have no answer, but it seems that one of the issues that could be spoken is foroning. The debt is not forgiven, but what is done is that it moves to the whole of the Spaniardsit is mutualized and therefore we do not consider it adequate, “he said.

In this sense, it has loaded against “the bilateral and singular agreement” with Catalonia because a 20%debt forgive that is due to lack of financing “, but to superfluous expenses such as public television or the diffusion of Catalan.

Thus, the counselor has maintained her position not to condone the debt to any CCAA except for Valencia for the “traumatic situation” he has lived as a consequence of the Dana. “We believe that the State and the Autonomous Communities must do our best so that the recovery is as easy as possible and more if we take into account that it is one of the worst financed communities,” he said.