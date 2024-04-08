The advisor to the Presidency and spokesperson for the Government of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García Martín, and the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Monday in the Assembly. Carlos Luján (Europa Press)

Miguel Ángel García Martín, number two in the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid, says it again and again this Monday during an informative breakfast: “Citizens have to know that Ayuso and her Government are not going to be just a Government manager, but also combative.” It is the confirmation of a paradigm shift. In the summer of 2023, the regional president dispensed with the heavyweights of her Executive, specialists in the confrontation with the Government of Pedro Sánchez (Enrique López, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, David Pérez and Enrique Ossorio) to design a new lineup full of technicians and managers without experience on the political front line. The selection was based on a conceptual error: assuming that Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP) would occupy La Moncloa after the July elections, which would make it unnecessary to live from clash to clash against the President of the Government. Almost a year later, the political and reputational crisis unleashed by the alleged tax fraud of the president's partner, Alberto González Amador, emphasizes that Ayuso's advisors are what they were not going to be: soldiers in the work of opposition to La Moncloa , where Sánchez continues to reside.

This is what García Martín says in the informative breakfast starter who stars, and who has organized New Economy Forum: “I feel very honored to be part of a Government that is very political and very prepared. Perhaps one of the most political, most prepared and most committed.”

Halfway through his intervention, the government spokesperson also insists: “Let no one doubt it, we will be a managing Government, but also a combative Government (…) Every time it wants to divide the Spanish people, it will have us in front of it.”

And this is how García Martín says goodbye: “The people of Madrid are going to find in the Government of Madrid a combative Government that will defend them against attacks that may occur against their freedom or against equality.”

But the hypothesis becomes certainty when Martín faces the case that affects the partner of the regional president, whom the Prosecutor's Office has denounced for two crimes of tax fraud totaling 350,000 euros and one of forgery in a commercial document. “State media,” he says, are used “to attack a private citizen with the sole purpose of wearing down a president.”

The phrase not only confirms that the high public officials of the Government are fully dedicated to the construction of their own political story around the case that affects Ayuso's boyfriend, from which the Government initially distanced itself with the excuse that it affects a particular.

It also summarizes a change in strategy that has been brewing for months and culminates in a time of need for Ayuso. After cultivating the idea of ​​a team of managers that would allow her to use her absolute majority to accumulate a record of service that would serve as a business card for the future (be it in regional or regional politics), the regional president has found himself again facing Sánchez, with a communication crisis, and without squires involved in the political clash to limit his wear and tear in the daily confrontation with La Moncloa.

The one who has taken the clearest step forward has been García Martín, who is also the most exposed of the counselors in his capacity as government spokesperson, which gives him the weekly spotlight at the Governing Council press conference. But he hasn't been the only one. From the head of Education, Emilio Viciana, to that of Health, Fátima Matute, the parliamentary debates of the Madrid Assembly have once again been filled with critical references to the central Government. The head of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, a politician with a long history in the PP, has also blamed Sánchez for using the institutions to “attack” Madrid. In the same way, the head of the Interior, Carlos Novillo, has accused the President of the Government of “harming” the capital of Spain.

Everything happens as if nothing had changed compared to the previous legislature, when nothing is the same. Because the current councilors are light weights compared to the heavyweights who previously represented Ayuso. Because none of them have the ideological edge that Lasquetty, Ossorio, or Pérez had, professors in the mantras of the PP. And because the Government as a whole is designed so that Ayuso shines without anyone overshadowing her, which can become a problem when the president prefers to avoid the spotlight: this Monday she canceled her attendance at Martín's informative breakfast at the last minute. , where about twenty journalists were waiting for her, with the argument that she wanted to attend from the beginning the debate on the amnesty law in the Senate, in which she will participate throughout this morning.

