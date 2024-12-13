The Ayuso Government rectifies and delays the staff changes until the summer due to the oppositions in Education

The Minister of Education of Madrid, Emilio Viciana, announced this morning in the Madrid Assembly that he will postpone the changes in the workforce of public centers immersed in personnel stabilization processes, which threatened to seriously disrupt the workforce upon the return of the Christmas holidays, with the consequent damage for students.

“We are going to postpone the effects of the takeover of the workers who had obtained their position […] until the end of the course, so that they can continue providing their services in the centers where they have been performing their work. “It is about students and families not perceiving any change,” Viciana responded to the Más Madrid deputy María Pastor, who asked her about a situation that she described as “sloppy.” “There are special education centers that have 50% of their professionals under the threat of being fired. “This is a disaster,” he had criticized.

More than 3,500 early childhood educators, social integrators, physiotherapists, nurses and employees of other professional categories were at risk of changing their destination due to the stabilization and transfer processes derived from a 2021 law to limit the number of interim workers in public administrations, a situation that the European Union had been censoring for years.

The norm gave three years to carry out the stabilization, but the Community of Madrid pushed the deadlines to the limit, which has had negative effects for Education professionals: workers with a position were forced, until this announcement by the counselor, to take possession of their new places in the coming weeks, leaving the centers in the picture. Likewise, unemployed workers also lost their jobs, waiting for new vacancies.

This alteration in the middle of the course was especially burdensome for students with learning difficulties or special needs, as workers, parents, unions and the opposition had denounced in the Madrid Assembly. In that sense, a group of affected people had presented 4,000 signatures minutes before Viciana’s announcement to the headquarters of the Ministry of Education to demand the suspension.