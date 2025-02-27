The Ayuso Executive accuses the Government of making him pay “the debt of the Catalan independentistas” with the conviction of the Treasury

The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has loaded this Wednesday against the condonation of autonomous debt promoted by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez qualifying it as a “trap” that seeks to transfer the financial burden of Catalan independence to the whole of Spaniards and, in particular, to Madrid. “They put our hands in our pocket so that Sánchez will continue in La Moncloa,” said spokesman Miguel Ángel García, at the habitual press conference after the Governing Council.

The government assumes that the PP will boycott the processing of the debt removal although later its presidents welcome it

The statements occur after last Monday’s announcement by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, that the State will assume 83,252 million euros of the debt of all autonomous communities. According to the Ministry, the measure seeks to “correct the autonomic over -indebtedness derived from the financial crisis” and will be debated on Wednesday in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. The measure was promoted by the investiture agreement between ERC and the PSOE that has been completed this week.

The Minister of Economy and Finance of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Albert, has assured that this debt forcononation plan is “to pay the debt to those who have wrapped their money.” In addition, she has been convinced that Catalonia does not suffer underfining and that the problem is that it is “a fiscal hell” where there is an “exorbitant expense in TV3” and the “independentistas”, although they no longer govern the Generalitat.

483 euros per Madrid

The counselor Albert has insisted after the Governing Council that the foronation will mean “a cost of 483 euros per inhabitant” in the Community of Madrid. However, he has not clarified how he calculated that figure or how concrete will impact citizens’ pocket. The Minister of Finance, Rocío Albert, said that this “toll” will involve an additional charge for Madrid, but when asked how they will notice that impact, she has not offered a detailed explanation.

The president of the community herself, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has assured in X that Sánchez is looking for “Pay your choices in Catalonia” at the cost of each Madrid owes 483 euros. In addition, he has assured that they will “give all the battles.”

The counselor has accused the central government of wanting to “play to hide the ball” so that citizens do not receive the real impact of the condonation. “The trap is that this is going to be paid by the Spaniards, but particularly the Madrid will be paid: 483 euros more per inhabitant so that Pedro Sánchez can continue to be president of the Government,” he insisted.

The Government of the Community of Madrid has asked that experts analyze this issue in a study commission already registered, in which the effects of this measure on regional financing will be examined. One of the main reproaches is that the distribution of the condom “favors Catalonia” to the detriment of other regions that have been “more disciplined” in their fiscal management.

According to the Madrid counselor, what should be discussed is a reform of the financing model based on principles of equity and solidarity, and not a condonation that “rewards those who have spent the most and punishes those who have been prudent with their accounts.” The Isabel Díaz Ayuso government has also announced that it will use all legal routes to prevent its application. “We are not going to shut up, they will not silence us. We are going to do everything possible to prevent this trap from getting ahead, ”Albert insisted.

The Fiscal and Financial Policy Council will discuss the government’s proposal on Wednesday with the reluctance of some partners such as Compromís, who consider the proposal for their territories insufficient despite the fact that they are open to negotiate before the proposal arrives at the Congress of Deputies.