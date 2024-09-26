Mexico City.- 10 years after the disappearance of their children and in the midst of unfulfilled promises, the parents of the Ayotzinapa normalistas still do not know the truth.

Since he took office, President López Obrador has offered justice, the same justice that Enrique Peña Nieto promised.

The night of the disappearance

On September 26, 2014, during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, 80 first-year normal students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School, known as “Los Pelones”, had a mission: to take buses to school to travel to Mexico City to the protest for October 2.

In the attempt, three died and 43 were disappeared by municipal police and hitmen in Iguala, Guerrero.

In October of that year, the then Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam pointed out that Guerreros Unidos, the Mayor of Iguala, José Luis Abarca, his wife and the former director of municipal Public Security were responsible, all of whom were arrested.

That same month, Tomás Zerón, head of the PGR’s Criminal Investigation Agency, takes a detainee to the San Juan River, in a procedure that was not officially recorded in the file.

For the investigators of the disappearance of the normalistas, it is more than clear that the proceedings led by Zerón were fabricated and illegal. Currently, the former official is taking refuge in Israel.

The ‘historical truth’ that fell

On January 27, 2015, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) concluded that the “historical truth” of the Ayotzinapa case was that the 43 normalistas were executed and incinerated in the Cocula garbage dump by the United Warriors Cartel because they were targeted. as members of their rival gang, Los Rojos, a version that the 4T Government overthrew.

In a press conference, the then head of the agency, Jesús Murillo Karam, announced that, since there was legal certainty about the death of the students, the PGR would request arrest warrants against those involved for the crime of kidnapping with the aggravating circumstance of homicide and He would ask for the maximum sentence of 140 years in prison.

“Many other elements provided during the investigation allowed us to carry out a logical causal analysis and came to the conclusion without a doubt that the normalista students were deprived of their liberty, deprived of their lives, incinerated and thrown into the San Juan River,” he said.

“This is the historical truth of the facts, based on the evidence provided by science, as shown in the file and which has allowed criminal action to be taken against the 99 involved who have been detained to date.”

Murillo Karam, who was removed shortly after and replaced by Arely Gómez, assured that the investigation to reach this conclusion had been exhaustive, deep, serious and with many bases. On August 19, 2022, he was arrested in the case.

At that time, nothing was said about the participation of the Federal Police or the Army in the events of lguala and it was announced that there was legal certainty about the death of the young students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School.

What the 4T says

The case was a state crime and there is no indication that the students are alive.

The students were not burned in Cocula.

The normalistas were never together, they were separated and finalized.

All levels of Government knew about students’ intentions.

Student 43 and the Army

The GIEI and the Ayotzinapa Case Commission concluded that the Army participated in the events of Iguala. The fathers and mothers are sure that a group of normalistas was taken to the headquarters of the 27th Battalion in Iguala, where they were murdered and cremated.

The Secretariat of National Defense trained infantryman Julio César López Palotzin in intelligence work for 8 months to infiltrate him into the Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa.

However, his task as an informant would be tragic and fleeting because 36 days after entering the Normal School, he became part of the list of the 43 students who disappeared on the night of September 26, 2014 in Iguala.

Army documents reveal that the soldier born on January 29, 1989 had been assigned to the 50th Infantry Battalion of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, for 5 years and 9 months, when he was killed by municipal police and the Guerreros Unidos criminal group.

On the day of the events, Sedena did not carry out any search or location work, even though it was aware that its informant was among the victims.

How many detained?

According to the third report of the Truth Commission, from October 2023 to date, 23 arrest warrants have been completed for people who are related to the case: members of Guerreros Unidos, former police officers from the municipalities of Iguala, Cocula and Huitzuco , as well as elements of the Army.

The reward

The Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, announced the search campaign for the 43 normalistas of Ayotzinapa, in the midst of the intense mobilizations of students demanding justice.

Since this Monday, September 16, 23 billboards were placed in Chilpancingo, Iguala and other municipalities in the Northern region of the State to offer a reward of 10 million pesos to anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of the young people.

‘I did everything to find them’

10 years after the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that his Government did everything possible to find them.

“And there is no, let it be very clear to you, I tell you honestly, with all my feelings, there is no impunity for anyone. We did everything to find the young people and no one was protected.

“We wanted to know everything, things got complicated, they are tangled, complicated by interests, but the truth always makes its way, justice takes time, but it arrives,” he said.

Phrases

“The President gave in to pressure from the Army and sacrificed the Ayotzinapa case, and now he accuses us of having invented stories and insults as well as the human rights organizations that have accompanied the fathers and mothers of the missing young people.” Vidulfo Rosales Lawyer for parents of young people