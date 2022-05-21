Five years ago, after the premiere of the failed film “Justice League”, one of the largest movements that had been seen between fans of a franchise . The film was involved in various controversies that dragged on over time, which helped the fans keep the initial request that was finally fulfilled.

What happened to Zack Snyder when “Justice League” was being recorded?

Before the film could be finished, Zack Snyder faced a family tragedy, which would make him leave the production, giving the baton as director to Joss Whedon. The latter, however, not only finished the film, but made significant changes to what Snyder had already done, much at the permission or request of some of the biggest names in Warner Bros.

What have the fans requested to be done with “Justice League”?

The fans were not satisfied with the result of the tape, which would lead them to start the campaign for the release of the Snyder Cut (the cut or version of the film, according to Snyder). After four years of demanding that the company want to see the original version of the director, Warner took advantage of the launch of HBO Max to give a space on the platform to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”.

Although Ayer was always at the forefront of his film, the final cut has quite a few interventions that resulted in a poor reception.

What’s going on with David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad”?

Although he was always at the forefront of his film, the final cut has quite a few interventions that resulted in a poor reception, but when the director began to share promising images on his social networks of what was not left in the edition, the fans returned to rise up in protests through social media for the Ayer Cut to be released.

Fans could soon achieve the same with the “Suicide Squad” team. Photo: Warner Bros.

How did The Ayer cut become a trend?

This May 21 marks two years since the re-release of Snyder’s film was confirmed and David Ayer’s followers have taken advantage of the moment to return to trend #ReleaseTheAyerCut one more time.

Among the comments that stand out on social networks, some users are confident that, if two years ago they managed to get what they wanted with “La Liga de la Justicia”, they would soon achieve the same with the “Suicide Squad” team.

One of the most criticized situations of the first that tape was Jared Leto’s Joker, especially for his minimal presence. And it was just a couple of images of the popular villain that the director shared, assuring that there was much more (and better) about him, which unleashed the madness of the fans on the networks.