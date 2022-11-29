PIO GARCIA Special envoy to Doha Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 08:40



Gianni Infantino says he doesn’t want to mix football and politics, as if you could focus exclusively on headers and forget about everything else. Reality, however, insists on disproving the reason for the FIFA president and even more so in a scenario as controversial as Qatar, whose unusual World Cup has raised dust since its tortious award in 2010. Geopolitics, gas, the Money, diplomatic relations, ‘soft power’ and oil have inevitably contaminated this World Cup and, to make matters worse, an innocent hand decided that this Tuesday, at eight o’clock in the evening, at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Iran and the United States will face each other, two enemy countries that have been calling nice things to each other for decades and threatening each other with mutual destruction. Tehran against Washington. ‘The axis of evil’ against ‘the great Satan’.

The game is hot, even more than expected, because the United States Soccer Federation decided two days ago to eliminate the central symbol of the Iranian flag on its social networks, a kind of schematic tulip that pays tribute to those killed for the homeland . As the rectors of US Soccer explained to CNN, they sought to “support women who fight in Iran for basic human rights.” The ayatollahs were enraged and have come to demand the expulsion of the US from the tournament for offering a distorted image of the country. Hours later, the Americans restored the Iranian banner as it was adopted in 1980, after the triumph of Ruhollah Khomeini’s Islamic revolution.

The Iranian team is being one of the protagonists of the first round of the tournament. The decision of the players not to sing the national anthem during the first game, which they lost 6-2 against England, caused a fire whose embers have not yet been put out. Thus, the footballers denounced the repression of popular protests in their country, which already has some 400 deaths and more than 15,000 detainees. The death, two months ago, of the young Masha Amini after being arrested for wearing the veil incorrectly has ignited a powder keg with unpredictable consequences for the ayatollahs, who have decided to quell the riots by force. Even within the national team the positions do not seem to be unanimous.

There are footballers who are more accommodating with the regime or who do not want to get into trouble and others, like the Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun, who are very active against the repression. In their second game, although without any enthusiasm or epic, most of the footballers decided to sing the lyrics of the national anthem, adopted after the death of Khomeini and which makes wishes for the permanence of the Islamic revolution. Their vibrant victory against Wales (2-0) raised spirits, created an illusion of unity and buried the controversy… at least for a few days.

changing friends

Now the United States arrives and once again politics cloud a soccer match. The Persian coach, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, seems willing to enter all the rags, although perhaps there is something tactical in his continuous anger. Nothing brings a team together like a good common enemy. After disgracing his interest in asking Iranian players uncomfortable questions to a BBC journalist, Queiroz has clashed publicly with Jürgen Klinsmann, a former German soccer player, former US coach and current member of a FIFA technical committee.

It occurred to Klinsmann to say that both Queiroz and the Persian soccer players put a lot of pressure on the referees “as part of their culture” and the Portuguese reacted with extreme indignation, asking for the resignation of the German and accusing him of belittling a country with a thousand-year history. In his last appearance, however, the Portuguese coach did not want to add more fuel and asked to strip the game of any other meaning: «Our mission is to raise smiles for 90 minutes. All other issues are important to society and we are in solidarity with all humanitarian causes, but our mission is that. The Iranian press applauded him.

On the shores of the Persian Gulf, everything is mixed in a confusing skein of strategic interests, commercial relationships, changing friends and permanent enemies. The largest American base in the area, Al Udeid, is installed in Qatar, although lately Doha has greatly strengthened its ties with Tehran, which helped it escape the blockade to which its jealous neighbors, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates, subjected it for four years. Bahrain. Iran and the United States are going to play the beans on this fiery geopolitical table this Tuesday, in a match with an uncertain prognosis. Whoever wins will advance to the round of 16. And in the midst of all this wasp nest, a Spanish referee, Mateu Lahoz, will try to keep passions from overflowing. He’ll feel like a UN peacekeeper parachuted into a conflict zone.