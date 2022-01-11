My sister is coming to stay with me for a few days this weekend. She lives abroad and we make phone calls more often than we see each other. Happy that the year is starting with her visit, I prepare a guest room for her. Not yet in the orchestra but at home, I unpack my viola and go to the troublesome Ritual Dancesby Michael Tippett because I certainly won’t have time for it in the coming days.

I turn on the metronome and force my joy into a tight rhythm corset. I repeatedly run my fingers through Tippett’s sharp musical ideas, but without the orchestral structure around me, I lose the loops at an unattainable pace. Maybe it’s me too, because I can’t think of anything but my sister and even though I play everything da capo, I can’t manage to synchronize anticipation with obligation. When I hear my phone ring, I put the viola down, almost relieved. It’s my sister. She doesn’t feel well enough to take such a long journey, in other words she doesn’t come.

Minor plays the rest of my day and the three twos in the new year that I have taken for a good omen are just numbers again. In order not to darken completely, I try to reconcile with Tippett’s somewhat inaccessible British universe at the weekend and keep crawling behind my desk. Under the skin I look for similarities with his oratorio A child of our time, the only piece I’ve ever played by him. But the recognition remains. I surrender to the soft but brave sounding walks in the second dance Waters in winter. The meandering tunes flow through my fingertips on the strings, the dynamics alternate between passion and calmness and work my conscience. What seemed impossible two days ago now transforms into tonal freshness and surprises me with power that has little to do with volume. The melodic air even conspires with my bow and the ubiquitous duality dawns on me: soft and hard, fast and slow, gloomy and cheerful – miraculously turning my frustration into hope.

I stop playing, kiss Tippett’s party and call my sister. She’s doing better. We can laugh together again and my expectations for 2022 double.

Ewa Maria Wagner is a violist and writer.