The union of brothers Mila and J.ose (54) is such that they even decided to go to ‘First Dates’ together looking for love. “He is like Bertín Osborne. He is more affectionate, traditional and very handsome. And I’m more Almodóvar,” commented this Valencian hotelier when appearing on the ‘dating show’.

Mila He wanted to find a “fun, creative and outgoing” person, while his brother only specified that his goal was to “have fun” with the woman next to him. It was his sister who gave him more information. Carlos Sobera so that he would be right with the suitor of Josédescribing her as “dynamic, that makes him do things… he is very happy when he moves.”

Mila and José, two brothers looking for love



Four





They both had their respective dates at the same time at nearby tables. And once again, without intending it, the brothers got together so that they ended up with the same outcome.

Mila met Oscar (50) a logistics technician from Castellón who was looking for someone similar to him. «With common sense, with logic, that is calm, that knows when to have fun, not every day…». That is, a woman opposite to her date. «So, if I introduce you to a crazy woman like that, it might throw you off balance. Don’t worry, the one I’m going to present to you is very sober, serene, calm and relaxed… You’ve seen how my nose is growing, right?”, the presenter joked.









The Cupid of ‘First Dates‘He tried to rally in favor of the work by insisting that opposite poles attract. However, although they chatted animatedly and seemed comfortable with each other, the truth is that the differences between the two were insurmountable to consider anything else. «Very stopped. Oscar He seems like a cool guy to me. I liken it a bit to my brother’s group. The sofa, the blanket and the movie are the end of a relationship,” she declared in front of the cameras.

The time has come to make the final decision, although first it was time to settle the account. ThousandA, who during the evening had made it clear that she does not like chivalrous men, had left her purse behind. Given this, Oscar He offered to invite her, receiving a rather dry “I really don’t care” from her. «Does it matter to you? Well, then you pay,” the bachelor returned, an answer that although it was a joke, she didn’t get it, judging by the uncomfortable faces she made.

Finally, both Mila as Oscar They agreed that they “live life in different ways.” Matching for them was not an option.

The parallel date of José and Mariló

At another table in the restaurant, José was meeting Marilo (50), a Sevillian teleoperator with an infallible tactic to flirt: the look. «My tactic to flirt is my look. “Just by looking into my eyes, people are already impressed.” In his case, meeting people is not a problem, but something serious is brewing, so he asked ‘First Dates’ her ideal man on demand, someone “taller than her”, “funny, educated, gray-haired and with a balanced diet.”

At first, the program got it right, as the two singles were attracted to each other. At least, on the physical plane. «His dark hair catches my attention. Her smile… How she walked… Yes. Very attractive,” he assured. José.

Mila and José in ‘First Dates’



Four





Unlike his sister, the Valencian and his date found common ground the more they got to know each other. So much so that Mila and MarilósThey met in the bathroom and the first one realized that the Sevillian woman “could be very good for José».

But when it seemed like they would give each other a second chance, José surprised by revealing what he truly thought of his suitor: he had not felt the spark to continue getting to know her on a sentimental level. So, he turned down a second date with her.