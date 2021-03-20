The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that a French-Japanese consortium comprising three companies, namely: Kyulis Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Engineering Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, has won a contract to operate and maintain the Dubai Metro, and operate the Dubai Tram for a period of 15 years (nine basic years and six years). Renewable), with a value of 542 million dirhams annually, after a public tender presented by the authority, in which four consortia and international companies specializing in the operation and maintenance of trains participated, and after analyzing the submitted offers, the contract was awarded to the Franco-Japanese consortium, to present them with the best technical and financial offers.

On the authority’s side, the contract was signed by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Mattar Muhammad Al-Tayer, and for the alliance, the CEO of the Kyolys Group Marie Eng Dibon, the Director of Investment and Services at Mitsubishi Heavy Engineering Industries, Aki Heiko Nozaka, and the Deputy General Manager of Transport Infrastructure Toro Kimura, and the coalition will undertake the operation and maintenance of the Dubai Metro, and the operation of the Dubai Tram, as of the eighth of next September, preceded by a preparatory period.

Al Tayer said: According to the contract, the coalition will provide operation and maintenance services for the Dubai Metro with its red and green lines, as well as (Route 2020), in addition to the Dubai Tram operation services, and all assets of the metro and tram system, including trains, control centers, stations and their infrastructure. And the provision of passenger transportation services at a high level and compatible with the changing requirements daily, and the contract includes the operation and maintenance of the automated operating systems of the metro and the tariff systems, related to the collection of revenues, through the sale and filling of (Nol) cards, in addition to providing leadership, technical and administrative jobs for citizens, confirming the authority’s keenness To qualify national cadres.

He added: During the preparatory period, the alliance will coordinate with the currently operating company, to take over the tasks, and ensure a high level of safety, through overseeing the safety of the metro and tram system and working to develop it, and coordination and integration between the metro, tram and other means of transportation, in addition to the transfer of employees working for The current player to the new player.

Al Tayer explained that the method of outsourcing in the operation and maintenance of metro and trains is applied in a number of metro and tram systems in various countries of the world, such as the London, Singapore, Paris and Sydney metro lines.

The CEO of Kyulis Group, Mary Ange Dibon, said: We are honored to have chosen to operate and maintain the advanced driverless metro system in Dubai, and to operate the Dubai Tram, which operates with a full-line, ground-electric power supply system, confirming Kyulis’ pride in its experience in managing metro and automated tram networks, and we are looking forward to establishing A collaborative partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority to embody its vision of global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility.





