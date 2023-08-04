The Abarán City Council has declared void the award, by competition, of the concession of the bullring, since no company attended it. The acting mayor and Councilor for Traditions, Jaime Tornero, announced it this Friday morning during a press conference at the Abaranero Town Hall.

The mayor states that “the specification is similar to the last one of 2015, which was extended for two more years, and now with the new Contract Law it becomes patrimonial, so we are going to continue processing the file and we are working so that Abarán does not run out of his bullfight on September 27, and I guarantee that he will not run out of bulls.

Jaime Tornero adds that “there are several businessmen interested in the Abarán bullring, and I can affirm that in the second half of that month we will have the solution.” The councilor had words of gratitude for Ángel Bernal, who has been working as a businessman for 34 years. “His work has been successful and I am very grateful,” said the mayor. Tornero points out in this sense that, after several conversations with him, the businessman “confessed that he did not want to continue, and I wish he had stayed.” For his part, in statements to LA VERDAD, Ángel Bernal assures that “this has been a pure and hard auction, and I already told you that I was not going to present myself because the economic aspect has been valued more than ideas and improvements.”

The specifications for the concession of the Abarán bullring require the businessman to carry out three bullfighting shows a year, one of them the traditional bullfight in September, a fee of 6,995 euros per year and a guarantee amounting to 43,000 euros. for four years, plus another four extendable.

The Councilor for Traditions assures that at least one businessman was interested in the concession, once the deadline for the award of the place had expired, but the presentation of the guarantee motivated his disinterest in taking over the arena of the Era.