When most of the scheduled flights were canceled, when air traffic was hardly possible due to the pandemic, there was an airline that was allowed to continue flying. Because they keep millions of people alive, the transports of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) were allowed to continue to deliver relief supplies. They are there for a while this year the largest airline worldwide been.

Now the WFP has received the Nobel Peace Prize. The organization is living proof of the need for multilateralism, said the Nobel Committee on the grounds that it helps to fight hunger, which in turn prevents war. Satisfying hunger is a contribution to stability and peace on earth.

In 2019, the WFP, which is headquartered in Rome, fed around 100 million people in 88 countries, including war zones such as Syria and Yemen. The high-risk service, on which billions of dollars are spent, is provided by 17,000 employees. Hunger, the jury also says, is one of the main causes of conflict.

Feeding the starving – indisputably this is an important, right, great thing. Here the WFP applies in crises like after the cyclone in Mozambique in 2019, as the “leading organization of a global logistics cluster”. It distributes emergency rations, rice and maize flour, legumes, concentrated foods, vegetable oil for cooking and sometimes vouchers for food at local markets. Drones are used to detect crop damage, and seeds are distributed and protected.

However, nothing can hide the fact that the world’s most gigantic soup kitchen also represents a repair shop for gigantic dysfunctionalities in the global economic system. Collecting mild gifts for the hungry, as in church collections in rich countries for “the poor of the world”, is usually an ambivalent matter.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In fact, the Nobel Peace Prize, which at first glance appears apolitical, contains an eminently political subtext. Because who or what makes you hungry? The simple question can and will disrupt the cheering. Where does the hunger come from? It is anything but a mysterious plague, it is not an anonymous one pandemicthat simply “breaks out”.

Hunger is created. The unequal distribution of resources within states produces hunger, malnutrition and malnutrition. Destructive agriculture and corporate plantation regimes are at the expense of smallholders. Global financial flows, global flows of goods, without long-term, sustainable concepts flow unregulated.

Elites profit, the poor lose

If tropical rainforests are torched, for example to grow soy forage for cattle farms, the meat of which ends up on the tables of the wealthy, then only a few inhabitants of the wooded countries benefit. The beneficiaries are the elites, in the north as well as in the south. Where states hardly make provision for crises and natural disasters, where social infrastructure is neglected, where ethnic agitation and rivalries spark civil wars – everywhere there are kleptocrats, authoritarian regimes and corrupt elites speculating on organizations like the World Food Program as saviors in need. Such help is required, without a doubt. But the Nobel Prize to the WFP in particular is a good occasion to investigate the underlying causes of hunger, to work on hunger prevention, as actively and constructively as possible.