Chivas de Guadalajara has experienced a real resurgence in recent weeks. The rojiblanco team has suffered throughout Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the Sacred Flock came to show some sparks, but in general his performance was not enough to win the games. The 35-year-old strategist was fired after the loss to Monterrey in a match pending on matchday 12.
The board of the Jalisco squad announced Leaño’s departure. At the time of the dismissal of the coach close to Amaury Vergara, Chivas de Guadalajara was in position 14 in the general table, that is, even outside the playoff zone. The board opted for the arrival of Ricardo Cadena, who until then had worked as coach of Tapatío, a subsidiary team of the rojiblancos, for the closing of the championship.
After the arrival of Ricardo Cadena to the Sacred Flock, the rojiblanco club has three wins in a row. On matchday 14 against Cruz Azul, the Flock won by the slightest difference, with a goal by Cristian Calderón, at the Azteca Stadium. On date 15, against Xolos de Tijuana, Chiverío returned to add three. On this occasion they beat the border team by a score of 2-1, with goals from Jesús Ricardo Angulo and Pável Pérez.
Finally, on matchday 16, Chivas won, convincingly, against Pumas by a score of 3-1 at the Akron Stadium. With goals from Alexis Vega, Jesús Ricardo Angulo and Roberto Alvarado, the rojiblancos added their sixth victory of the championship. With this result, the Jalisco team is in sixth place in the general table.
Just a few weeks ago it seemed that the rojiblanco team would be left out of the big soccer party. The team responded thanks to Ricardo Cadena and is having a great end to the season. The former technician from Tapatío returned to the bases, gave order to the team and began to build based on balance. Cadena stopped inventing positions and it shows. Players look more comfortable on the pitch.
What seemed like another failure a few weeks ago is now a shining light for the future. It seems that Chivas found at home the coach he needs for the next season and to solidify a future project.
