The Alto Mayo valley is the main rice producer in Peru, with almost 50,000 hectares of crops. It is irrigated by the Mayo River and 20 other tributaries that flow from the two mountain ranges that rise to the south and north of the plain. The mountain range that flanks it to the south is the Alto Mayo Protected Forest, with 182,000 hectares protected since 1987. It is one of the points with the greatest biodiversity in the country and is considered one of the priority areas for conservation at the national level, according to the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State.

In contrast, the enormous plain that extends at the foot of both massifs has been deforested and transformed into an enormous prairie devoted mainly to monocultures of rice, coffee, and cattle pasture. In the territory, the faithful of the Second Jerusalem Presbyterian Church coexist with the native communities of the Awajún ethnic group and thousands of migrant farmers, especially from the Sierra de Cajamarca.

The incessant expansion of the agricultural frontier in recent decades has eliminated thousands of hectares of forest and threatens the sustainability of the main sources of water, while the indiscriminate use of pesticides –some of which are prescribed by the international community– poisons rivers and depletes the land. The turbid and sediment-laden Mayo River runs through the backbone of the rice basin.

“The common practice is to slash and burn the forest and wait for something to grow. Nobody in the government said: ‘Do it this way,’” describes Constantino Aucca, from the Andean Ecosystems Association (Ecoan). “We had to break bad practices and introduce good practices. There are no short-termisms. Change takes at least five years.”

The Peruvian biologist Constantino Aucca Constantino Aucca, from the Andean Ecosystems Association (Ecoan). Marco Zileri

Aucca works with the organization Conservation International (CI) in a vast and complex strategy to restore forests hand in hand with local communities so that “they can generate sustainable and organic products of higher market value and improve the quality of life in harmony with nature”, says Daniela Amico, from CI.

An industrial-sized nursery has been operating for seven months in the Awajún native community of Shampuyacu, in the heart of the Alto Mayo valley. The plan is to plant one million trees on one thousand hectares in the next 12 months. In total, 10 nurseries have been installed in the Alto Mayo valley, but the one in Shampuyacu is the largest.

“Guaba, tornillo, cedro, lagarto, shimbillo, metohuayo, caimito, caoba”, lists the engineer Santos Chasquibol, coordinator of the nursery, as he walks through long corridors between rows of seedlings. “The screw is made of very hard wood and it hits the area very well and insects don’t affect it much; the cedar will be appreciated by our children, who know how to think like this”, says Chasquibol when describing the qualities of the most notorious timber species.

“The chope is a native fruit of the area and vanilla, a variety of orchid, grows well in the muddy and aguajales area. The kilo pays 160 soles (almost 45 dollars) and abroad US$ 290 well managed”, notes the engineer. Plants of coffee, pitajalla and copazu, among the fruit-bearing species, or guacapu, among the timber species, are also germinating in the nursery. In total there are 40 native species in production under the inclement tropical sun. The enormous variety of tree seeds they use are harvested by the Awajún themselves in the surrounding tropical forests.

“If people don’t see a real benefit, they won’t participate in the program. Man is responsible for deforestation”, recalls Aucca. “If we know what the problem is, why don’t you work on the problem?”

Nursery in the Awajún community of Shampuyacu where native tree and fruit species are cultivated in the Alto Mayo valley in northeastern Peru. Marco Zileri

Reclaim the forest for the ancestors

The sisters Meslibeth, Sherline and Sandy Achallap are dedicated to the manual work of pealing or sowing seedlings from the nursery, 200,000 seedlings per campaign. “The tree gives us the air we breathe, the water, and it is used to make our houses,” says Meslibeth, an Awajún indigenous person who patiently buries each seed one by one in an infinite tray. “We want to recover the forest for our ancestors,” she says.

Community work in the nursery is organized in rotating weekly shifts so that the largest number of native women participate and benefit from the corresponding daily wage.

Last year, the Shampuyacu community signed a conservation agreement with the National Service for Protected Areas by the State (Sernamp), a state entity attached to the Ministry of Agriculture. The community promised not to cut another foot of virgin or primary forest and to reforest its already degraded hectares with native trees from the nursery.

Shampuyacu is one of the communities hardest hit by felling and clearing of the primeval forest and the indiscriminate use of pesticides. Indigenous people often lease their land to outsiders at very low prices. The accelerated degradation of the soil forces farmers to continue deforesting in search of fertile soil.

Some 20,000 hectares of the protected natural area of ​​the Alto Mayo Protected Forest have also been looted, but the phenomenon has been curbed to a certain extent with the conservation agreements signed in recent years with 729 families and another 20 collective agreements, including the latter with five Awajún native communities out of a total of 15. The annual deforestation rate in the 2018-2020 period was 195 hectares per year, CI recorded.

The red areas indicate the advance of deforestation in the last decade in the Alto Mayo valley. Courtesy

The conservation agreements include assistance to improve the productivity of coffee plantations, governance schools, craft and product marketing workshops, community libraries, and ecotourism ventures.

“Reforestation seeks to reverse this perverse cycle with the planting of native species, many legumes, which have the particularity of capturing nitrogen from the air and nitrifying the soil and degraded soils. What the native is planting are long-term and perennial plantations”, emphasizes Aucca.

A sustainable future that is rooted in the soil and the minds of the native community of Shampuyacu. “Conservation understood as don’t touch, just look is not viable. It must be understood that people have basic needs, it is a matter of equity”, explains Braulio Andrade, forestry engineer and director of project management at CI.