Saturday, March 11, 2023, 2:07 p.m.



| Updated 2:42 p.m.



The honorary president of the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), Ángeles Pedraza, lashed out yesterday against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, whom he made ugly by the pacts reached with formations such as EHBildu in this legislature. “Mr. Sánchez, how expensive your pacts to ensure their permanence in Moncloa are going to be for the victims of terrorism,” he said at the tribute for the nineteenth anniversary of the 11-M attacks, held in the Forest of Memory of the Park of the Retiro, in Madrid.

From the association they were especially critical of the prescriptions that, they say, as of next March 2024 will make it “impossible” to initiate new judicial investigations to resolve the “pending unknowns” of that day. Along these lines, Pedraza described the head of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, as the “worst minister” and called for his resignation: “If he is not going to continue in politics, he can leave.”

The tribute ceremony was also attended by the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as well as other leaders of his party, such as the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, or the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who they had previously deposited a laurel wreath in memory of the victims during the official ceremony held at Puerta del Sol. The Galician leader assured that “decent politics with capital letters” passes through “permanent memory” of the victims of terrorism and their families.

Sánchez remembers the victims and vindicates the “strength of democracy” The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has dedicated a “feeling memory” to the victims of the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Madrid on March 11, 2004, as well as has taken advantage of the anniversary to vindicate “the strength of democracy, of our system of values, in the face of fanaticism and extremism”. “It is impossible for the passage of time to erase the memory of that unreal morning,” commented the president, who along these lines added that all of us who were able to live that day at a certain age “can share that we remember and will always remember what what we were doing that day at that time.” See also Sánchez and Casado squeeze in the final pulse in Castilla y León