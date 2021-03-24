Avlo train of the Renfe 112 series, in Atocha. Pablo Monje

The high speed train low cost of Renfe, the AVLO, premiered this Wednesday the route from Madrid to Barcelona. At a cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour the purple wagons, the painting is the only apparent sign that distinguishes them from the AVE, they made their presentation in society hoping that the pandemic does not distort the plans this time and allows them to be put into action. operate at full capacity on June 23. “We have been prepared for a year,” says Francisco Arteaga, Renfe’s director of high-speed and long-distance commercial services. The service was supposed to have been activated in April of last year but the restrictions on mobility imposed by the coronavirus disrupted the forecasts.

With the break, Renfe has seen the competition overtake them. The French public company SNCF launches its Ouigo fast trains on May 10. “We are entering a new market,” concedes Félix Martín, Renfe’s director of new products, to refer not so much to the panorama left by the pandemic as to the impact of the liberalization of passenger transport by rail, a revolution for mobility in Spain . “We know the market, we are from here and we are leaders”, defends Félix Martín.

The AVLO offers tickets for sale from 7 euros to join Atocha and Sants in 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Ouigo offer the same route from 9 euros. The third actor will be ILSA, the Trenitalia and Air Nostrum alliance, which is scheduled to enter the scene in 2022.

The ambitious railway bet low cost seeks to emulate the turmoil that took place two decades ago in the airline market with the emergence of hook rates for trips at sweet prices. AVLO ticket sales are managed through “a dynamic system,” says the company. The more demand, the more you pay.

The AVLO has already dispatched 200,000 reserve tickets. Half were sold in just 24 hours. Francisco Arteaga alludes to “democratizing high speed” and Félix Martín points out that, rather than giving another bite to the airlift, cheap high speed seeks “to attract a profile of people who were not traveling to the train”. The objective is fixed in the young public and in the families.

The convoys offer a capacity of 438 seats, 20% more than the conventional trains of the AVE service. Renfe does not hide the goal of ending up with 581 passengers on each trip. In order to gain space for seats, the AVLO sacrifices business class and the cafeteria car. A couple of vending machines serve as a canteen. Renfe advances that the AVLO will be deployed next year in Andalusia, after testing it in the northeast corridor. The line that connects Figueres, Barcelona and Madrid, with stops in Girona, Tarragona, Lleida, Zaragoza, Calatayud and Guadalajara is the one with the highest demand for high speed in Spain. It added more than 7 million passengers in 2019.

The AVLO will start with four daily circulations in each direction between Barcelona and Madrid. It will offer direct trains between Sants and Atocha and semi-direct trains with stops at the other stations on the line.