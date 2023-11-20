Technological innovation is their flag. Whether it’s Formula 1, Nascar or MotoGP, AVL Racetech has everyone in agreement. Generally operating behind the scenes, this time the Austrian company has decided to come to the forefront by presenting the first AVL Racetech branded engine.

For this important step in company philosophy, it was chosen to focus everything on a sustainable future of motorsport, in particular on hydrogen technology. A green choice, without sacrificing power. We talked about it with Project leader Paul Kapus, Spark Ignition Engine Development Manager, and Ellen Lohr, AVL Motorsport Department Director.



Why did AVL decide to build an engine?

“We want to demonstrate that this technology can become a fundamental part of motorsport of the future. At the end of 2022 we announced that we would be working on a two-liter hydrogen-powered racing engine with stoichiometric combustion and PFI water injection. We aimed to reach 500 Nm of torque and a power of up to 300 kW (specific power 150 kW/l). We are proud to have been able to validate this data on the test bench.”

Photo by: AVL Racetech Paul Kapus, Head of Spark Ignition Engine Development at AVL Racetech

What is the philosophy behind this project?

“We chose hydrogen because in our opinion “h2 combustion” (H” ICE = H2 internal combustion engine) can be really powerful and therefore a very interesting alternative for green motorsport. For the first engine born under the AVL Racetech brand we wanted sustainable and at the same time convenient technology. Like everything that distinguishes the AVL world, we aim to bring innovation to motorsport.”

For which sport was it designed?

“This engine is an early prototype. It could be used in categories such as TCR, allowing this series to survive by becoming one hundred percent green, while maintaining the essential characteristics of motorsport, namely the sound of the engine and the driving sensations.”

Why was hydrogen chosen as a strategic choice for green motorsport?

“The path of sustainable petrol has already been followed and in any case they do not eliminate the problem of CO2 emissions. Electric cannot be used everywhere and has a significant impact on weight, so we decided to focus on a hydrogen engine designed for the racing world, which stands out for its power and captivating sound.”

What development possibilities does intelligent PFi water injection technology offer?

“Hydrogen has a strong tendency to pre-ignite. The ignition energy required for hydrogen is more than an order of magnitude lower than that of gasoline. So hydrogen ignites on virtually every hot component. Water cools the charge significantly and is therefore the best option to avoid pre-ignition.”

Is this technology oriented towards reliability or can it become a valid solution to improve performance?

“Water injection helps to avoid pre-ignition, this allows for increased power and also improves durability.”

In some ways this philosophy is reminiscent of the Ferrari Emulsystem concept used for the turbo engine in the 80’s?

“We don’t actually use emulsion, but PFI water injection. However, yes, even for internal combustion engines, water injection can be used to reduce component temperatures, not to avoid pre-ignition”.

Photo by: AVL Racetech Ellen Lohr, AVL Motorsport Department Director

Was this engine developed only for four-wheelers or could it also be used for motorcycles?

“It’s a car engine.”

Could the hydrogen engine become fundamental for reducing the weight of racing cars of the future?

“Difficult because in general the hydrogen tank system is heavier than a petrol tank system, so the engine will have a very similar weight to the internal combustion one. What’s interesting, however, is that the overall system will be significantly lighter than an electric unit with a battery.”

What can you tell us about the costs?

“The cost of the hydrogen engine is comparable to the endothermic one. The tank system, however, is more expensive”



QHow long does a hydrogen engine designed for racing last?

“Based on the tests carried out, the durability can be compared to that of an internal combustion engine, if the right components are used. Currently the biggest problems concern the DI injectors, which require further development to improve this aspect.”

Is a development also conceivable in off-road?

“We actually didn’t set any limits for ourselves. For example, this engine could be used as a range extender for a battery electric car at the Dakar Rally. Why not? If the organizers allowed the possibility of using the H2, which I personally think will happen ahead of time. With this engine we have learned a lot about the technology for further projects.”

What is the target of this engine?

“In this first phase we are thinking of a series of smaller races or a series in its own right. This is something very interesting, as we at AVL have the know-how on transportable electrolysers. This means we could move H2 production around or set it up on site at racetracks. If racetracks can provide green electricity, this means racing 100% CO2-free.”