The actor and comedian Enrico Montesano, known for his participation last year in the denial demonstration against Covid, returns to be talked about by spreading a fake news about vaccinated and blood donors.

The actor posted a social video where he named theAVIS (Italian Blood Volunteers Association, ed). In particular, Montesano in the video tells of having talked to a friend, who in turn had told him that the blood of the vaccinated would be liable to coagulation. This problem would therefore have forced to throw away the now unusable blood bags.

The immediate reaction of the associations that deal with dealing with the lack of blood. “Vaccinated people can safely donate it and the bags taken from those who are immunized are used in recent months for transfusions without any difference with the others ”, reiterated the National Blood Center (Cns).

The president of National AVIS, Gianpietro Briola. Which replied to Montesano talking about “statements dangerous to public health and detrimental to the commitment of the association and donors. First of all, before mentioning AVIS which has always been attentive and certain of the quality of the blood and blood components that are collected and of the commitment of its volunteers, and especially in the pandemic era, it is necessary that Montesano says where these have occurred. alleged episodes of which he speaks with such dangerous lightness and clarifies the circumstances better ”.

The director then continued: “We understand the desire for notoriety and also the conviction of one’s own ideas, but themes like this must not be based on perceptions, fears or, worse, defamatory statements. We are not victims of fake social media, but advocates of scientific data and objective, objective and measurable confirmation. For now, the Italian epidemiological data and those relating to the world trend show that the vaccine is and remains an excellent and only real strategy“.

Vincenzo De Angelis director of the CNS underlines: “It is very serious to spread false information about donating blood, especially on the eve of a period like the summer, in which historically there have been shortcomings“. “There is no difference between the blood of the vaccinated and that of the unvaccinated, both – notes – they save lives every day, and indeed we hope that more and more donors will be immunized, it would be a further sign of progress in the fight against the virus ”.

