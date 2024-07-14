Like a kid with new shoes. Very expensive ones, capable of turning him into a decisive character in Hollywood for decades to come, or putting him between a rock and a hard place for having bet on a business that was apparently in decline. But new ones, after all. David Ellison (Santa Clara, California, USA, 1983), CEO of the film production company Skydance and, more importantly, son of billionaire Larry Ellison, co-founder of the multinational technology company Oracle, is currently living on cloud nine. The reason is that he has bought Paramount, the entertainment giant.

The deal is valued at around $8 billion and is expected to make him one of the industry’s top brass, although it is still awaiting approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US equivalent of the National Competition and Exchange Commission.

It is just the penultimate and thrilling plot twist of a person who has made big business with stories. A fan of video games and movies after spending hours and hours enjoying both with his father, Ellison fell in love with the world of aviation at the age of 13 after watching Top Gun. What for any other teenager would have been a hobby that would not have gone beyond a couple of posters hanging in the room, became a dream come true for him thanks to his father’s deep pocket. He began taking aerobatic aviation classes with him. At 17, David was already competing in tournaments in this sport.

Young Ellison soon discovered that the adrenaline rush of flying could not compare to that of acting in front of the cameras. At 20, he began studying film at the University of South Carolina. He dropped out around 2006, when his chance came as one of the leads in Flyboysproduced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a film that, of course, revolved around the world of aviation. But it was a failure. From then on, his acting career stretched for a few years in second-rate films such as Hole in onea kind of American Pie moved to the world of golf, where he met his wife since 2011, the actress and singer Sandra Lynn Modic.

Accused by critics of being a bit of a stiff actor, Ellison decided not to give up: if he didn’t succeed in front of the cameras, he would do so behind them. In 2010, he founded the production company Skydance, for which he raised 350 million dollars in financing. Of this money, about 150 million came from investment funds and about 200 million from a loan from JP Morgan backed mainly by his father’s fortune. Naturally, his father also put up money directly for the project, although how much has never been revealed.

Skydance teamed up with Paramount from the start, the company it now acquires. Success came quickly: the first official production to come out of the union was True Grit, by the Coen brothers, which, with a budget of 38 million dollars, grossed 250 million. At last, Ellison had found his place. Many more films followed, not as successful, but all with their good dose of action: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jack Reacher, Terminator 6: Dark Fate and Transformers: Rise of the Beastsamong them. Of course, the list includes Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the one that started it all. “Selling a movie to David is very easy. It just has to have airplanes,” an industry heavyweight told Vanity Fair.

But the deal is not yet closed. Lisa Khan, chairwoman of the FTC, complained last August on The Ankler podcast that Hollywood is seeing a concentration of companies that means that, although companies are earning more and more, showrunners and the scriptwriters have increasingly worse conditions.

But no one puts $8 billion on the table to have regulators shut down the deal. At Skydance, hopes are pinned on Michael McFalls, a lawyer at one of the law firms advising on the purchase. Between 1998 and 2000, he was an advisor to the chairman of the FTC, which means he knows what to do to make the music sound good.

The deal is set to be a two-step deal. In the first, Skydance and its partners will acquire National Amusements, which owns the Redstone family’s majority stake in Paramount, for $2.4 billion in cash. It will then merge with Paramount, creating New Paramount, in exchange for $4.5 billion in cash or stock. It will also add another $1.5 billion to the balance sheet. Jeff Shell, former CEO of NBC Universal, will become chairman, and Ellison will become CEO of a company worth about $28 billion that includes CBS and MTV.

If he passes the competency test, the former sports aviator is expected to help lift Paramount, which was worth six times as much in 2007 when Netflix launched its streaming platform. The production company was a latecomer to the business, costing it $17 billion in valuation since 2019. If Ellison righted his course, he would have pulled off his most difficult stunt yet.

Family thing David is not the only of Larry’s children who has dedicated his life to film. Megan, his younger sister, also produces films. In her case, she founded Annapurna Pictures, the studio behind hits such as Her either The scandalwhich tells the case of Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox, accused of sexual harassment.

