A private passenger plane crashed Wednesday during a domestic flight, killing all 10 people on board.
She explained that the leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board, as his name was on the passenger list.
Here are the plane’s final moments, according to the Flight Monitor website:
- The site first received data from the aircraft at 2:46 p.m. local time.
- The plane climbed to an altitude of 8,500 meters between 2:59 p.m. and 3:11 p.m.
- After 9 minutes, the plane stopped transmitting data, which means the moment of the strike.
- Although the aircraft was not transmitting position information, other data such as altitude, speed, vertical rate, and autopilot settings were broadcast.
- It is these data that provide some information about the last moments of the flight.
- At 3:19 p.m., the plane descended briefly before reaching a maximum altitude of 9,000 metres.
- It descended again to an altitude of approximately 8,300 metres, before rising slightly again.
- It then began to descend sharply, with the final data showing it was at an altitude of 6,000 metres, before it stopped recording any location data.
