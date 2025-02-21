The expansion of the virus of the Aviar flu (H5N1) By USA Follow unstoppable Affected to animals from different regions. Concern and fear have already begun to occupy the homes of American citizens.

So far, dairy cows and poultry They are the animals most affected by this contagious disease. The flu has annihilated around 160 million chickens and turkeys.

Due to this crisis, The demand for eggs has increased In the American country. That is why farmers have had to take drastic measures to try to solve the problem and raise prices or put purchase limits.

For his part, one of those responsible for a family farm says that “right now The eggs are gold“

This man maintains that what is happening is “unfair to consumers“That they are going to buy food and are empty shelves. The investigations that have been developed in recent months have not yet given results, so the population is afraid of the appearance of possible mutations that cause A pandemia.

Record in the average price of a dozen eggs

The average price of a dozen eggs in the United States reached last January the record figure of $ 4.95as reported by the Office of Labor Statistics (BLS). According to BLS data, this is the highest price since there are records (January 2015). Ten years ago, it was less than half ($ 2.11).

From the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) they ensure that the risk for people is low and that have only occurred around 70 human infections.

WHO alerts number of human cases

For his part, the general director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned in January of the greater number of human cases of Aviar H5 flu registered since 2015, after which he highlighted his “particular concern” for H5N1.

“Last year, 66 cases were notified in the US, ten in Cambodia, two in Vietnam and one in Australia, Canada and China. This is the largest number of human cases notified since 2015. So far this year, two have been notified cases, including a death, in the US and another in Cambodia. Almost half of the people he has attacked, “said the director.





From 2003 to September 20, 2024, WHO has notified more than 900 human cases of avian flu infection in 24 countries, with a 51.4% lethality. Egypt and Indonesia are the territories where more cases have been notified, however, the United States could begin to rise if the virus mutates and could be transmitted between humans.