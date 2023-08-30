About twenty sea lions were found dead in early August off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, in the southernmost tip of Argentina. Analysis confirmed that seven of these marine mammals were infected with the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza virus. Since then, the authorities have reported outbreaks in different provinces of the country. The virus has spread rapidly to the south of the continent since a case was detected in wild birds in Colombia in late 2022, and scientists are studying the risks of it reaching Antarctica.

The latest positive cases detected in sea lions in Argentina were reported this Monday in a statement in which the authorities warned that “the alert remains.” The samples were taken from mammals found dead in the cities of Claromecó and San Blas, in the province of Buenos Aires, and in the city of San Antonio Este, in the province of Río Negro. Before that, scientists had identified cases on different beaches and protected areas in the provinces of Tierra del Fuego, Río Negro, Chubut and Buenos Aires.

“This outbreak in sea lions began in Peru, then it passed to Chile and now it is reaching Argentina,” warns Pablo Plaza, a doctor in Biology and a researcher at Conicet, the main organization dedicated to promoting science in Argentina. The virus has affected, above all, the species Otaria flavescens, commonly known as the one-haired sea lion, a brown-colored carnivore that can weigh up to 350 kilos. “There are two hypotheses here,” he explains: “Either they were infected because they were in contact with infected birds, which is the most common, or the virus, in some way, underwent an adaptation and is being transmitted from sea lion to sea lion.”

The avian influenza virus currently circulating around the world, H5N1, is derived from a pathogen first detected in geese raised in China in 1996. It is a highly contagious subtype that has led to unprecedented spread of the disease in the birds. From Asia it went to Africa and Europe – where more than 50 million poultry were slaughtered in a year – and from there, via Iceland, to North America, scientists believe. In October 2022, it was detected for the first time in wild birds in Colombia and from there it spread to South America.

From birds he jumped to mammals. “When it reaches the fauna, it is a problem, because you cannot easily handle wild animals,” warns Plaza. In Peru and Chile, where the situation was especially serious, more than 15,000 infected sea lions died, according to the researcher’s data – other estimates calculate that there were more than 20,000. “In the coming weeks we will have more evidence of the real scope of this outbreak in Argentina,” says Plaza.

The southernmost case of H5 avian influenza in a sea lion was detected in June in Puerto Williams, in Chile. A report from OFFLU, the global network of animal influenza experts, published on August 23, notes that “there is a substantial risk” that the spread “will continue southward and reach Antarctica and its offshore islands,” where it is still the virus is not present. “This risk may increase in the coming months due to the spring migration of wild birds,” reads the investigation, which warns that the “negative impact” of the virus on that ecosystem “could be immense.”

“The whole world is on alert with this virus,” says Plaza. A team of Peruvian and Argentine scientists, of which Plaza is a part, warned in January that the arrival of the bird flu virus on the continent threatened protected birds in South America. With the mass death of sea lions earlier this year, the same team published the first draft of research suggesting the possibility that the pathogen may have mutated to be transmitted from mammal to mammal. “It is one more step in the risk for the human being,” says Plaza, who clarifies that the danger of it spreading between people, for now, is “low.”

In January, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) published an alert about the “unusual” detection of avian influenza outbreaks in the Americas and the confirmation, for the first time, of a case of human infection in the region. The analysis of that first case, which occurred in Ecuador, revealed the worrying lack of controls and surveillance. Until the first week of July 2023, 16 countries had registered cases in animals and two had confirmed human infections – Ecuador and Chile – according to data from the organization. Since 2003, the virus has jumped to humans nearly 900 times, killing more than half.

To mitigate the spread, the Argentine authorities have recommended not handling dead animals or animals with suspicious symptoms, and avoiding direct contact or pet contact with these animals. In addition, they have asked to notify any suspicion that an animal may be infected with the virus. Dead animals that were infected or suspected to have died from the virus are buried by the authorities to prevent any contamination or contagion from other animals or people.

