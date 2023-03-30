In 2022, it began to take a bank borrower two years and three months to get out of debt, according to the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPCA).

In 2021, Russians spent five months less to close overdue loans. Last year’s figure was a record for the last five years, both in the banking segment and in MFIs.

The average payment for the same period reached a minimum – for microfinance organizations in 2022 it was below 1.5 thousand rubles, and for bank borrowers – less than 4 thousand. This trend is due to the fact that collectors, understanding the difficult financial situation, agreed to the best payment schedule for customers, explained Elman Mehdiyev, president of SRO NAPCA.

The decrease in the average installment is also associated with the entry into force of the law on the protection of the minimum income of debtors, the introduction of a moratorium on bankruptcy and loan holidays in April, said Yevgenia Utkina, Deputy General Director of ABC.

In general, the quality of the retail loan portfolio is now better than during the pandemic, the press service of the Central Bank emphasized. They added: the portfolio of unsecured consumer loans overdue by more than 90 days over the past year increased by 1 percentage point, to 8.7%. A number of banks and MFIs confirmed a slight increase in the level of delinquency.

