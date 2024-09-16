The average time it takes a citizen to access basic services on foot from their place of residence in Atlanta (USA) is 50 minutes; in Shanghai (China), 40 minutes; in Mexico City (Mexico), 29 minutes; and in Medellín (Colombia), 19 minutes. In contrast, in Zurich (Switzerland) it takes only 5 minutes; in Paris (France), 7 minutes; in Barcelona, ​​9 minutes; and in Madrid, 11 minutes. This is estimated by a study published in Nature Cities, which, after analysing thousands of cities around the world, concludes that only a small proportion meet the ideal of the 15-minute city, an urban planning model considered less environmentally impactful and more socially equitable.

This concept, coined by Colombian urban planner Carlos Moreno, proposes reorganising cities so that, regardless of their size, each citizen has within a maximum of 15 minutes, on foot or by bike, all the services they need on a daily basis, such as medical centres, supermarkets, schools, sports centres… Now this study led by Matteo Bruno, a researcher at the Sony Computer Science Laboratories in Rome (Italy), has developed a computer tool capable of evaluating how close or far away cities around the world are from this urban planning model.

“In Spanish cities we find on average a good proximity, as in most Mediterranean cities. Barcelona in particular stands out, given the results of the analysis,” Bruno said by email.

As explained, this work has been carried out using OpenStreetMap and other similar open source services such as Google Maps to locate in each city the places dedicated to food, education, health, supplies, culture, sports or outdoor activities. In this way, the researchers estimate the average time required in each city, on foot or by bicycle, to access these basic resources and the percentage of inhabitants who are a maximum of 15 minutes away. In the case of Barcelona, ​​it is estimated that this city complies with the concept of the 15-minute city, walking, for 85% of its population, and Madrid, for 81%. A very high proportion when compared with other locations such as Buenos Aires (Argentina), where only 51% of its citizens are 15 minutes away from basic services; São Paulo (Brazil), 32%; Mexico City, 24%; or San Antonio (USA), 2%.

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

Although the authors of the study themselves acknowledge the limitations of the open source data used, this comparison on a global scale leaves no doubt about the tremendous inequalities in accessibility and mobility in the world’s cities. Contrary to some of the myths spread against the 15-minute city, while in the most compact European cities citizens have more ease in getting around on foot or by bicycle to meet their needs, in cities in the USA and other parts of America residents are much more dependent on cars and must spend much more time on their daily journeys.

Although these inequalities are very evident between cities in different parts of the world, as the study published in Nature Citiesthey also occur within the cities themselves, even in those with better average accessibility times. As can be seen with the online tool According to the research, the estimated times generally increase as the citizen’s residence moves away from the city centre. “Services are often found and reinforced in the centres, while the peripheries, especially if they were built in modern times, often show little availability of services,” Bruno emphasises.

In addition to developing a method to compare the real accessibility situation in cities around the world, the researchers are developing another application to simulate a reorganisation of essential city services so that they are better distributed across the territory. Although changes in the location of these services are usually very slow in practice, the researchers believe that this tool can help urban planners to promote the creation of more equitable, accessible and sustainable cities. According to the data from the study, if this relocation were applied, the average time to access basic services could be reduced by 3 minutes in Barcelona; by 11 minutes in Mexico City; and by 10 minutes in Rio de Janeiro.

Despite the surge in interest in this way of improving urban liveability, which became particularly popular in the wake of lockdowns during the pandemic, the study’s researchers admit that the 15-minute model cannot be applied everywhere and also raises some concerns. As the study points out, a perfect 15-minute city can also be unequal or lead to a reduction in green areas. In fact, two areas of the same city can have similar accessibility times of less than 15 minutes, and then one can have first-class services and the other much inferior services, which according to the researchers creates “a fertile ground for inequality and segregation”.