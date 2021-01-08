The average temperature on Earth last year reached the indicators of 2016, which was previously considered the warmest in the entire history of observations. RIA News with reference to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

C3S builds on climate research conducted by the World Climate Research Program.

The service added that 2020 was the warmest year in Europe. Last year, European countries were 0.4 degrees warmer than in 2019, which was previously called the warmest year. In addition, 2011-2020 was the warmest decade on the planet on record.

The hydrometeorological center also reported earlier that 2020 was the warmest year in the Russian Federation on record.

According to the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, 2020 not only repeated the record of 2016, but also confirmed the huge human influence on climate change on the planet.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, urged residents of the European part of Russia to prepare for a sharp drop in temperature next week. Forecasters have promised Muscovites anomalous frosts next week.