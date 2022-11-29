The average monthly salary in gross terms of Murcians is the third lowest in the entire country. Salaries in the Region stood at 1,875 euros in 2021, only behind Andalusia (1,860 euros) and Extremadura (1,633 euros), according to data published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The increase compared to the previous year is 1.72%, below the national average, which was 2.4% (48 euros more than the previous year). Even so, the rise is more moderate than that of the previous year, since in 2020 it increased by 2.8% compared to 2019.

But the average salary is an indicator that adds up very different salaries, from the highest to the lowest, so the median salary -which orders all individuals from lowest to highest salary and leaves half below said value already the other half above – reflects reality more faithfully. In this sense, the median salary in Spain was 1,757 euros gross per month in 2021, 330 euros less than the average salary but with an increase of 3% (50 euros) compared to the previous year.

The INE data also indicate that 6.64 million people in Spain earned between 1,366 and 2,342 gross euros per month in 2021, being the largest group (40% of the total). Below 1,366 euros per month are 4.98 million people (30% of wage earners) who remain in the low wage zone, and above 2,342 euros another 4.98 million workers (30%).

The average salary rises 2.4% compared to 2020, but it is a more moderate increase than that of the previous year



The autonomous communities with the highest concentration of high wages were -in this order- the Basque Country, where 46% of wage earners earned more than 2,342 euros per month; the Community of Madrid (38.6%) and Navarra (37.6%). In the opposite direction, where the lowest percentage of workers with this level of salary were Extremadura, where only 14.6% of workers earned more than 2,342 euros; Murcia (23%) and Andalusia (23.3%). In the same sense, the communities with the highest average salary were the Basque Country (2,453 euros), the Community of Madrid (2,368 euros) and Navarra (2,250 euros).

Women and young people, the lowest paid



The INE data show that women, young people, people with a lower level of training, part-time workers and temporary workers have the lowest salaries in Spain.

Thus, four out of ten women received a salary of less than 1,366 euros per month, compared to two out of ten men. In addition, their average salary stood at 1,883.4 euros per month in 2021, compared to the 2,276.9 euros received by them.

According to the INE, among the reasons that explain this salary difference by sex, it finds the fact that women work in a greater proportion than men in part-time shifts, with temporary contracts and in lower-paid branches of activity.

Among young people under 25 years of age, the percentage that earns less than 1,366.5 euros per month reaches 63%, a figure that drops to 24.6% among wage earners who are 55 years of age or older.

As for the type of contract, 45.3% of wage earners with a temporary contract earned less than 1,366.5 euros in 2021, compared to 25% of permanent workers who were in this same situation.

The sectors with the best salaries



The lowest wages were concentrated in the household activities domestic staff (858.1 euros), hospitality (1,225.8 euros) and agriculture (1,352.7). According to the INE, this is partly due to the higher proportion of part-time jobs and temporary employment in these sectors.

On the contrary, the highest remunerations occurred in financial and insurance activities (3,583.2 euros on average per month); electricity and gas supply (3,227.7 euros) and information and communications (2,822.2 euros).