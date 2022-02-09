EP MURCIA. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 08:24



The standard rental flat in the Region in January 2022 had an average price of 5.69 euros per square meter, which meant a monthly increase of 2.71%, the highest in Spain. In this way, compared to January 2021, the decrease was 1.59%, the least pronounced in the country. This is revealed by the monthly report of the real estate portal piso.com.

In relation to the rest of the communities, Murcia was the sixth region with the most affordable monthly payment for tenants, behind Castilla y León (4.56 euros per square meter), among others.

For its part, the rental flat in Spain had an average price of 10.07 euros per square meter in January, rising 0.90% per month. Compared to January 2021, the increase was 2.57%.

The city of Murcia marked an average price of 7.99 euros per square meter in January, according to the aforementioned study.