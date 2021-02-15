In Russia, in January 2021, the average price of a used car was 688 thousand rubles, which is 3.3% more than in December 2020. This was reported on February 15 by the analytical agency “Autostat”…

It is noted that the rise in prices in the secondary market, depending on the models and their age, is different. So, the most popular used car in the Russian Federation – Ford Focus at the age of 3 years, in January has risen in price by an average of 6% (in relation to December).

At the same time, Hyundai Solaris and Kia Rio, which are among the three most popular used foreign cars, in the same age category have added 8% and 13% respectively over the month.

On February 4, it was reported that at the end of 2020, the weighted average price of a new passenger car in Russia amounted to 1.68 million rubles, which is 7% more than in 2019.

The weighted average price of a mass segment car last year reached 1.33 million rubles, an increase of 4%. The same indicator in the premium segment grew more significantly – by 13%, to 4.93 million rubles.