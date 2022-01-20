The average price of a used car in January 2022 was 1 million 049 thousand rubles. This was reported on January 20 by the analytical agency “Autostat”.

According to analysts, the rise in prices in the secondary market is spurred on by inflation, as well as a shortage of new cars from dealers. Against this background, the Russians are more actively monitoring the used car market.

So, in relation to December 2021, used cars have risen in price by an average of 8%, or 79 thousand rubles. If we compare them with the indicator of January 2021 (688 thousand rubles), then since then the average price of used cars has increased by 52%, or by 361 thousand rubles. Thus, over the year, used cars in Russia have become 1.5 times more expensive.

On December 24, it was reported that specialists from the Avtostat analytical agency conducted a study and found out which car in Russia is the absolute leader in terms of cost of ownership.

So, in the first place in terms of maintenance cost is Lada Xray. One kilometer of this high hatchback costs 7.5 rubles.