Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian Minister of Electricity, Dr. Mohamed Shaker, said that the rate of electrical energy consumption in some neighboring countries per capita is 10 times the rate of per capita energy consumption in Egypt, pointing out that the electricity that goes to homes gets the largest share of support directed to the electricity sector in Egypt.

The Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy added that the electricity sector was going through a tragedy until 2014, pointing out that there was no ability or even a real political will to get the country out of that crisis, noting that the policy of easing the loads in the electricity sector has been followed since 2008, and the matter reached its climax. During the period prior to 2014, electricity was cut off from major cities and some citizens refrained from paying electricity bills.

The Egyptian Minister of Electricity indicated that what has been accomplished during the last 7 years is a huge achievement, noting that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s negotiations with the head of Siemens before contracting to establish new power stations led to an increase in the energy that will be produced from this project to 14 One thousand megawatts compared to 4800 megawatts that the company intended to generate through its projects.