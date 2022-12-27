PS Murcia Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 1:11 p.m.



The average pension stood at 968.13 euros in the Region of Murcia on December 1, which implies an increase of 5.39% in one year, although it remains 126.74 euros below the national average pension, of 1,094.87. This is reflected in the data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration published this Tuesday, which indicates that the Region is the third community with the lowest pensions in the country, only behind Extremadura (913.53 euros) and Galicia (935 .57 euros).

The number of pensions increased by 0.86% in the Community in the last year, up to 255,588. Thus, the Region of Murcia represents 2.56% of pensions in Spain. The most numerous are those for retirement, 150,444 in the Community, with an average amount of 1,126.11 euros. Those of widowhood, 62,039 pensions, have an average amount of 716.79 euros; those of permanent disability, 29,966, on average reach 934.63 euros.

On the other hand, orphan pensions, with a number of 11,692 in the Region, reach an average of 401.21 euros; and those in favor of relatives are 1,447 with an average amount of 593.37 euros. In addition, in the Region of Murcia there are 70,213 pensions with supplements to minimums, most of them for women. There are 10,837 pensions with a gender gap supplement in the Community, with an average amount of 68 euros.

In Spain as a whole, Social Security allocated a record amount of 10,943 million euros in the month of December to the payment of contributory pensions, 6.15% more than in the same month of 2021, as reported by the Ministry on Tuesday. of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, which specified that, in homogeneous terms, the increase in spending is 4.5% year-on-year.

The Ministry estimates that pension spending stood at 11.7% of GDP in the last month of the year, a lower percentage than in 2020 (12.4% of GDP), a year conditioned by the impact of the pandemic on the GDP, and also lower than that of 2021 (12.1% of GDP). Three quarters of the list of contributory pensions in December were allocated to retirement pensions, specifically, 72.6%, that is, 7,939.6 million euros.