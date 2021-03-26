The average pension in the Region of Murcia that includes the different types of pension (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood and in favor of relatives) is 910.34 euros per month, the third lowest in the country, which is 120.62 euros below the average pension of the Social Security System in Spain, which in March reached the amount of 1,030.96 euros, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations.

However, the Region experienced a growth in the average pension of 2.44% in relation to the month of March of the previous year, higher than the increase for the country as a whole (2.28%).

Regarding the number of pensions, it amounted to 250,932 in March, which represents an increase of 0.52% compared to the same period of the previous year, 0.35% higher than the increase in the national average ( 0.17%). By type of pensions, Murcia registered a total of 145,873 retirement benefits; 61,742 of widowhood; 30,489 permanent disability; 11,483 orphans and 1,345 in favor of families.