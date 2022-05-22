State of the Mar Menor in Santiago de la Ribera at the beginning of the week. / antonio gil / agm

EP Murcia Sunday, May 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m.



The average oxygen in the Mar Menor detected this Sunday in the Santiago de la Ribera area, where measurements have been made in recent days, remains between 3.6 and 5.7 mg/l, according to sources from the Regional government.

Early this Sunday, Imida staff again took measurements of the oxygen level in the area where dead fish appeared last Wednesday. Specifically, they took samples between 08:05 and 10:27.

Oxygen was measured at 28 points in that area, detecting low levels at two of them (with 1.57 and 1.54 mg/l). Both points were subsequently measured again, showing a recovery of the values ​​and rising to 5.25 and 4.49 mg/l.

For the rest of the points, the average oxygen during the first measurements was 3.63 mg/l, with maximum values ​​of 5.71 and the aforementioned minimum values. In the same way, no anomaly was observed in the fauna, nor did any fish have to be removed in the area or in the rest of the Mar Menor.