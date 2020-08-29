With an average salary of Rs 32,800, or $ 437 per month, India ranks 72nd among 106 countries worldwide in this case. Switzerland tops this list. This has been revealed in a report by Picodi.com. According to a survey by international e-commerce company Picodi.com, which offers discount coupons, Switzerland tops with an average monthly salary of $ 5,989, or Rs 4,49,000. Cuba tops the list with an average monthly salary of Rs 2,700, ie $ 36.

America in third place

Luxembourg ranks second on the list, with Switzerland at Rs 3,00,900 (with $ 4,014) and the US at an average monthly salary of Rs 2,64,900 ($ 3,534). The top 10 countries include Denmark ($ 3,515), Singapore ($ 3,414), Australia ($ 3,333), Qatar ($ 3,232), Norway ($ 3,174), Hong Kong ($ 3,024) and Iceland ($ 2,844).

India ranked 10th among 16 Asian countries

The average monthly salary in some major countries in 16 Asian countries is as follows

Country Average monthly salary (in Rs.) South Korea 1,72,900 China 72,100 Malaysia 62,700 Thailand 46,400 India 32,800 Vietnam 30,200 Philippines 23,100 Indonesia 22,900 Pakistan 15,700

Half of salary from India in Pakistan

India’s average monthly wage of Rs 32,800 is followed by countries like Kazakhstan (Rs 32,700), Brazil (Rs 26,000) and Egypt (Rs 16,400). Countries like Cuba, Uganda and Nigeria are listed at Rs 2,700 and Rs 13,800. Below are the list with average monthly salary. India ranks 10th among the 16 Asian countries included in this list. Countries like South Korea (Rs. 1,72,900), China (Rs. 72,100), Malaysia (Rs. 62,700) and Thailand (Rs. 46,400) have been ahead of India.

