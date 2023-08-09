School backpacks began to cost an average of almost five thousand rubles, said “Prime” with reference to the results of the study of the Kontur.Market service.

According to analysts, backpacks have risen in price more than other school supplies. Over the year, they added 58 percent in price, the price rose to an average of 4.92 thousand rubles. The service noted that the portfolio for 14 thousand rubles turned out to be the most expensive.

In general, the cost of backpacks can vary from 300 rubles to 30 thousand rubles. A more expensive set, which includes not only a briefcase, but also the contents: a pencil case, a wallet, a bag for interchangeable shoes, and sometimes a set of pencils.

Previously, the average cost of a basic set of things for schoolchildren was calculated.