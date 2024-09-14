RBC: Average cost of a restaurant visit in major Russian cities has increased by 11%

In June-August 2024, the average bill in Russian restaurants and bars increased by 11 percent year-on-year to 2.5 thousand rubles. This writes RBC.

It is noted that a year ago the average cost of a visit to a restaurant was almost 2.3 thousand rubles. The average number of purchases in restaurants and bars over the summer increased by seven percent compared to last year. The most popular are establishments with democratic prices in the two thousand ruble segment.

Earlier, analysts from the international real estate search company in Moscow and Dubai, Neginsky Bureau, calculated that in order to buy an apartment in Moscow, Russians would have to give up coffee, taxis, and restaurants for many years.