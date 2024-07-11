Over the past few years, nominal corporate tax rates globally have shown a steady downward trend, a dynamic that, far from reversing in the wake of record corporate profits, has continued in 2024. The average rate across the OECD fell sharply from 28% in 2000 to 21.7% in 2019. Since then, the rate has remained relatively stable, although it has continued to decline timidly to a floor of 21.1% in 2024, according to the report on Corporate Tax Statistics 2024, published this Thursday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

If tax havens and tax havens, i.e. low-tax territories, are excluded from the equation, the average rate is slightly higher. Despite this, the trend remains intact: in OECD countries alone, between 2000 and 2024, the tax rate went from 32.3% to 23.7%, the lowest in the series. If we look at the average effective rate, which measures what is actually paid after discounting incentives and exemptions, it went from 21.6% in 2017 to 20.2% in 2023, the last year with data. Behind this phenomenon, the report details, are international tax competition, the erosion of tax bases and the transfer of profits.

Countries are lowering their rates to attract foreign investment and encourage the establishment of multinational companies. At the same time, the OECD adds, the mobility of capital facilitated by globalisation is putting pressure on governments to adjust their taxes in order to prevent capital flight and maintain their competitiveness. Although some measures such as the new global minimum of 15% – which will affect large multinationals from 2024 – help to combat this whole process, nothing seems to stop this race to the bottom. The OECD, in fact, notes this paradox and emphasises that, while economies seek to stabilise and, in some cases, increase their tax revenues, effective rates are on a downward trajectory. This dynamic underlines “the need for global tax reforms that can address the taxation of corporate profits in a more equitable manner”.

In the document, the OECD provides an overview of the magnitude of this phenomenon. In 2000, there were 16 jurisdictions around the world that applied legal rates of over 40% in corporate tax. Today, there are none left. In turn, 72 countries had rates ranging between 30% and 40%, a number that has been reduced to 25. On the other hand, the number of jurisdictions with rates ranging between 10% and 20% and between 20% and 30% has grown significantly. The former have gone from eight to 32; the latter, from 31 to 72.

Spain, at least in theory, is above the OECD average, with a nominal rate of 25%, slightly below that of Germany, France and Italy. The problem with this tax, the report points out, is the multiple mechanisms that companies have to reduce the amount of profits on which the rate is applied, thus reducing the tax base and alleviating their tax burden. In 2023, for example, Spanish companies recorded a net profit of almost 300 billion euros. However, thanks to tax credits and other tools, of that volume, only 176.5 billion (58.8%) ended up in the amount on which the tax is subsequently applied.

These types of operations, among other causes, mean that the weight of corporate taxes in large economies is lower than in other jurisdictions and, ultimately, lower than the OECD average. In Spain, according to data from the organisation chaired by Mathias Cormann, corporate tax collection only accounts for around 7% of total tax revenue, far from the approximately 10% average. In turn, in relation to GDP, the tax represents 3%, again below. At a global level, tax collection has recovered after the pandemic. This is logical, since although the average rate has fallen, the amount to which it is applied (profits) is greater.

Less dependence on multinationals

The OECD data also analyses the documents that large multinationals have to present annually to account for their figures and their activity, known as Country by Country Reports (Country by Country Report (CbC, for its acronym in English). These data, of a complementary nature, must be made public by large groups with a turnover equal to or greater than 750 million euros worldwide. In Spain, according to the updated information available, 123 large companies in 2021 bore an effective rate on their profits of only 14.41%, the lowest rate in the last five years.

OECD data, however, show Spain’s low dependence on these multinationals, at least in terms of tax revenue. In 2021, the proportion of the country’s total corporate revenue coming from these large groups stood at 31%, significantly below France (47%) and Italy (46%) and somewhat closer to Germany (35%). Far behind are jurisdictions with lax taxation such as Ireland (87%), Hong Kong (79%) or Singapore (73%).

