The average compensation for dismissal stood at 7,446.3 euros at the end of 2023, 35% less than in 2021before the approval of the labor reform. But the setback is even greater for permanent employees, whose average compensation was almost reduced by half (46% for regular full-time employees, 56% for part-time employees and 65% for permanent discontinuous employees). This is reflected in the Dismissal Statistics and their Cost prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economywhich has become an indicator of the impact of legal change on worker dismissals.

In the first two years of the reform, layoffs skyrocketed by 35%, to 606,625, while the number of affected workers has grown by 34%, to 593,182, and the companies have increased by 30%, to 285,578. However, the effect has softened in 2023 compared to 2022.

Thus, in year-on-year terms, layoffs grew by 14.8%, affected workers by 13.9% and companies by 9%, while the average compensation has fallen by 10%. But it rules out that the data from the previous year were a specific effect caused by the adjustment of companies to the new legislation and that would be corrected over time.

The Labor data do not coincide with those of Social Security, which estimates dismissals at 991,000 in 2023, although this statistic focuses on employees who leave Social Security and for whom compensation is declared exempt from taxation or they receive FOGASA payments. Although, “exceptionally” the data for 2022, 2022 and 2023 They do not include dismissals whose compensation is taxed in the Foral Treasury of the Basque Country.

Although since they are published almost a year late, their added value with respect to Social Security statistics is not so much the numbers of layoffs, but rather the more detailed information on the characteristics of each type of layoff. and affected people and, above all, compensation.

The department led by Yolanda Díaz presented these data in 2021 with the intention of shedding light on the debate about the cost of dismissal, which the second vice president considers to be “too cheap.” But what the figures reflect is an increase in job losses, of 35%, after the legal change and, furthermore, at a much lower average cost. Above all, for the indefinite ones.

How is this evolution explained? The reform did not change the compensation stipulated in the Workers’ Statute (33 days per year worked with a maximum of 24 monthly payments for those declared inadmissible, 20 days per year with a maximum of 12 monthly payments for the objectives and zero for the disciplinary workers).

The decrease in the average amount responds to the increase in layoffs and their concentration in workers who had been working for a short time and had accumulated little time working. Something that points to the new permanent contracts hired after the labor reform, in particular the permanent full-time onesthe most numerous and those that have grown the most, in absolute numbers, after the reform.

Although proportionally they grew more among the discontinued permanent employees, although in this case the amount has been frozen between 2022 and 2023. For their part, the temporarily dismissed workers have seen their compensation increase, although it must be taken into account that the majority of these jobs They do not end due to dismissal, but because the contract expires, after which they only receive 12 days per year, not compensation.

Some data “that follow the logic of the labor reform”

From Work, they point out that the data “follow the logic“. “There are more and more permanent workers, especially young people who, until the labor reform, did not enjoy indefinite contracts“, they emphasize. And the data proves them right.

In 2021, layoffs of workers with less than a year of seniority were 31%. In 2023, they became 47%. Likewise, if those under 25 years of age accounted for 6% of layoffs, in 2023 they reached 10% of layoffs. Of course, they are the age group that has seen the most increase in layoffs, 106%, more than double that of workers between 25 and 35 years old. and almost four times more than older workers.

But they have also been the ones that have seen their average compensation decrease the least, just 4%. Even those under 20 years of age have seen it increase by 9%. Of course, these are, by far, the lowest compensations, below 900 euros, while the rest rise from 2,700 euros to 16,800 depending on their age. All this shows that young people have benefited from the labor reform in terms of the type of contractbut their indefinite contracts do not have the same effective stability as those of more veteran employees. And these have also been affected.

Although the main discrepancy between work data and Social Security is not in the number of dismissals, but in their causes. According to the portfolio headed by Yolanda Díaz, The main cause of dismissal is the objective causes of the company (that is, for economic, productive, organizational or technical reasons), which explain 61% of the cases, followed by disciplinary reasons, which explain 28% of the dismissals. But according to Social Security, the latter explain 54% of membership losses.

Another surprise is that dismissals for disciplinary reasons have an average compensation of 7,811.6 euros, 20.4% more than those paid for an objective dismissal for company reasons. This despite the fact that this typology does not have, legally, compensation. The data confirms that many of these dismissals are dismissals whose compensation is set after the dismissal is registered, either in conciliation or a judicial process that declares the dismissal as inadmissible (with maximum compensation).

Although statistics collect data on these cases, they are not very reliable. “The dismissals classified by type of resolution represent only 0.2% of the total, so it is not a very representative sample,” the report admits. For this reason, there is also no data on dismissals declared unfair, despite the fact that the labor reform that the Government wants to begin negotiating in 2025 puts the focus, precisely, in making these dismissals more expensive to prevent the increase in layoffs.