In March 2021, a third of Russians (36 percent) who plan to purchase suburban real estate in the Moscow region are ready to spend up to three million rubles on it. Moreover, of those who intend to buy a dacha, 20 percent are limited by a budget of one million rubles. For townhouses and houses, this amount ranges from one to three million rubles. This is stated in the material of the CIAN service, which came to the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

Another 28 percent of potential buyers budget four to five million rubles for the purchase of a “fence,” 24 percent – from 6 to 10 million rubles. More than this amount, according to experts, are ready to spend only 12 percent of clients, and budgets of 20 million rubles or more account for only two percent of demand.

Experts named organized cottage settlements (37 percent), as well as houses and plots in a village or urban-type settlement (31 percent) as desirable locations for buying suburban real estate. About a quarter (24 percent) choose garden partnerships, and within the city, eight percent of potential clients want to buy housing. On average, 44 percent of Russians are looking for an object for permanent residence, and 45 percent are looking for a summer pastime and weekends.

Most of the potential demand in the suburban market of the Moscow Region is concentrated on the purchase of ready-made objects (58 percent), rather than land plots (42 percent). Of those who choose turnkey facilities, 49 percent are looking for a cottage, a house with all communications, 37 percent are choosing a dacha. The remaining 14 percent are planning to buy a townhouse.

