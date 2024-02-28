The tax season 2024 in the United States It is still underway and you still have time to submit your return in a timely manner. The good news is that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that This year the average refund for taxpayers is about 2 percent higher compared to the same period before. These are the figures that have been released so far.

According to information from the US Tax Office, as of February 16, it had already issued around 20,000,000 refunds, which is equivalent to a value of around US$66,900,000. That means The average check that taxpayers are receiving for reimbursement is US$3,207.

According to specialists, There are those who are receiving up to 10 percent more money than last year, that is, between US$300 and US$400 additional. Of course, that applies to those who are up to date, who have higher withholdings and paid more taxes the previous year.

The increase is positive for the majority of taxpayers who in 2023 they saw refunds reduced due to the end of various tax benefits approved during the pandemic, which affected finances in many households.

It's known that many depend on this type of refunds to get out of the debts they acquired at the end of the year, or as income that allows them to save for retirement. This year in particular may be a relief for those struggling with high inflation that has skyrocketed the cost of basic products.

In 2024 many taxpayers will receive a larger refund.

Considerations on 2024 taxes in the United States

It should be noted that Most taxpayers have until April 15 to file their return., or to request an extension. However, until now, according to data from CBS Newsonly around 34,700,000 people have filed tax returns, barely a fraction considering that more than 146,000,000 individual returns are expected this year.

The IRS notes that receiving a larger refund depends on each case. For example, it will be higher if you have a new child, if you bought a house or if the taxpayer got married. If you want to calculate how much your refund could be, you can use the virtual tools offered by companies like H&R Block or Nerdwallet.

Likewise, the tax authorities indicated that to receive a refund within twenty-one days after filing the return, you must submit it electronically, be sure that you are sending complete and accurate information, and request the refund through direct deposit.