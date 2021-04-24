The covid patient in Spain is getting younger and younger. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the average age of positives since the third wave has dropped from 42 to 40 years; that of ICU patients, from 63 to 60. Although there may be several factors involved in this change, this drop coincides with the advance of immunization of the elderly and experts point out that vaccines are already being noticed in the course of the epidemic.

Unlike other European countries, in Spain it is not possible to scrutinize the data by age of the patients who are admitted at all times or the age of those who die from covid. Health only publishes the gross number, something that the Carlos III Health Institute is compiling in more detail, but it is not useful for the analysis of the present situation, since they take time to consolidate. It is not known, therefore, which are the age groups that are now more present in hospitals or morgues because of the coronavirus. But there is a decrease in the mean age in diagnoses and critics; and the impressions of those who attend to them every day in hospitals, which go in the same direction: older patients are increasingly scarce, which causes the average age to fall.

This is how Germán Peces-Barba points out, pulmonologist at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid and spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Pulmonology: “Over 80 years [una población que está concluyendo la inmunización] we already find very few cases. There are still 60 and 70, but the percentage between 30 and 60 years is growing ”. His unit follows a trend similar to that shown in the Health data. If the average age “has always been around 65 years old”, in his words, it has now dropped to 60. Although a difference of three to five years may not seem like a great turnaround in the trend, Peces-Barba assures that it is consequence of a large drop among older patients.

Alejandro Rodríguez, from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) agrees with this same impression. Something that has been confirmed is that obesity is increasingly present as a comorbidity among younger patients. If in the first wave it was a trait that was present in around 20% of ICU patients, in the second and third this percentage has almost doubled. “In general, it is something that affects younger people more,” he says.

Without precise data on the age of the positives, hospital admissions and deaths, the epidemiologists consulted agree that it is too early to attribute all this phenomenon to vaccination, although they do not doubt that it has a role, both in reducing age medium, as in the flattening of the contagion curve that has been observed for a week, with an increasingly smooth rise. This Friday the cumulative incidence reached 235 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and more than 10 million people, almost a quarter of the population, had already been vaccinated with at least one dose. Óscar Zurriaga, from the Spanish Epidemiology Society, believes that vaccines are “weighing a lot” in this reduction in the age of cases and those admitted to the ICU: “The elderly in these units are disappearing because they are protected and although the patients are more young people are the same, inevitably the average is falling “.

Some experts suspect that a complementary explanation may be related to the British variant, more contagious, although it is not known for sure if it is more aggressive, since the studies that exist in this regard are contradictory. Antoni Trilla, head of the Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology service at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​points out that it is possible that this variant, which circulates more among younger people, is more “explosive” and may accelerate the worsening of the disease.

Trilla is cautious when making predictions about how the curve may behave in the future. “What appeared to be the formation of a fourth wave can stay on a plateau; Although we cannot affirm it categorically, it is likely that the situation will remain stable, because in addition the rate of vaccination increases as spring progresses ”, he points out. Zurriaga believes that there will be a very progressive decline, which will be interspersed with plateaus: “It will not be like in June, when we reached a very low number of cases after a total confinement and a de-escalation that imposed much tougher measures than the current ones.”

According to calculations by this newspaper with the dose forecasts expected by the Government, by the end of May all people over 60 years of age in Spain may have received a complete immunization. This will most likely represent a turning point in an epidemic in which more than 95% of fatalities are over that age.

ICU still saturated

But while that moment arrives, the situation in the intensive care units remains far from normal. The average occupancy of covid patients went up this friday to about 23%, with a great variation between autonomous communities: it ranges from 3.5% from Murcia to 44.3% from Madrid. And this data is not calculated based on the structural beds, but on the total capacity in case of emergency. This, added to non-covid patients, results in the Community of Madrid working practically at 100% of their usual capacity.

Some epidemiologists, such as Anna Llupiá, believe that she is going “very blind.” Llupiá cannot find an explanation as to why with the same cases there is still a high ICU occupancy. Again, look at the British variant, but they are nothing more than suspicions, as there is no certainty as to how much it can influence this. This expert believes that it is a mistake to trust all the recovery to vaccines and believes that the disease will continue to be transmitted if other measures are not applied.

The intensivist Alejandro Rodríguez concludes: “Let’s hope that the occupation will go down little by little as the punctures progress. It seems that this wave will not be as strong as the third, but we still have many patients from then, even from the second. “