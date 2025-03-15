The Antiquity of the Touring Park that circulates through Spain continues to grow and It is already at 14.5 years on average, in front of 14.2 years of 2023. If we analyze the rest of the vehicles, the industrialists are the oldest in the park, with an average of 15.1 years; followed very close to commercial vehicles, with 14.7 years; While buses, with 11.5 years on average, are the most ‘young’. This is confirmed by the Report prepared by IdeAuto from the data of the DGT.

Evolution of the Middle Ages of Tourism

As usual in recent years, the Spanish Mobile Park increases that the balance between the new highs and the casualties and/or flattering comes positive. In 2024, there were 31,301,8811 vehicles In the park, which is a 1.9% rise compared to 2023.

It is especially significant that the weight of vehicles over 20 years of age are consolidating its growth, representing the 27.7% of the total volume of the park, Up to 8.7 million vehicles, a 11.2% more compared to 2023. This context, together with the fact that the new vehicle market fails to take off from the pandemic, has determined that vehicles under 5 years of age only represent 16.4% of the total, especially in cars, whose weight is even smaller (16.2%).

Vehicles without environmental distinctive

If you look at vehicle data based on your environmental distinctive, we see that those who do not have it, given their age, have descended considerably in the last year, standing at 8,413,586 units, a 6.9% less with respect to 2023, But they continue to assume More than 25% of the total.

Label classification

However, vehicles with Eco or zero labels They still represent a very low quota in the park, despite the fact that their presence is growing: increased by 30 and 34.9% respectively, with a 5.8% quota (ECO) and 1.6% (zero). When observing the data due to vehicle typology, buses and cars are the vehicles that have the most echo labels, with a weight, over the total of the vehicle park, of 11.7% in the case of buses and 6.6% in that of cars.

As for the energy source, The park of electrified vehicles has reached 495,086 units in 2024, which represents 1.6% of the total. In this sense, an increase in this type of vehicles is confirmed, mainly in industrialists and on buses, which grew by 73.8% and almost 60%, respectively.

Classification according to technology

Despite this, the report also reveals that diesel vehicles are still a majority In the Spanish park, since almost 3 out of 5 vehicles (58.9%,) use this fuel, slightly reducing 0.5%, with respect to 2023, and standing at 18,427,111 units. The gasoline represent 33.8% of the park, mainly driven by cars.

In this sense, José López-Tafall, general director of ANFAC, He has affirmed that ” The vehicle market in Spain continues to age and the average age of vehicles already reaches 14.5 years. In fact, In 2024, more than 8.5 million vehicles with more than 20 years of age remained into circulation, What is especially worrying, not only if we talk about reducing emissions, but because they incorporate less adas and security systems than new vehicles. ”