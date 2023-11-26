The average age of a car in Russia has reached 12–15 years. Analysts told Izvestia about this and confirmed it with representatives of the network of service stations. According to the head of Gruzdev-Analyze, Alexander Gruzdev, the average age of cars in Russia has reached 12.4 years, which is almost a year and a half more than in 2022.

“There are fewer cars on the country’s roads, and retirement from the active fleet now occurs later,” he told Izvestia.

According to him, in 2022 the number of cars in Russia decreased by 822 thousand, while this year it decreased by 395 thousand.

The situation with the state of the vehicle fleet may be even worse – the average age of a car in the Russian Federation in 2023 reached almost 15 years, according to data from the analytical agency Autostat.

The large network of service stations Fit Service (which unites more than 300 services) also agreed with the analysts’ conclusions about the aging of the vehicle fleet. Thus, in 2023, the average age of a car that comes for service is 12.4 years, although a year earlier it was 11.2 years.

“The older the cars in the fleet, the more repairs are carried out. Now we see that the client is becoming more thrifty and strives to extend the life of his car, because he does not know what he can replace the car with tomorrow,” Tatyana Ovchinnikova, director of the network, told Izvestia.

In Russia, the standard service life of a car is 10 years. But most often, manufacturers themselves set the operating standard, for example, for Hyundai and Kia it is six years. But it is not customary to dispose of cars after such a period. Therefore, on large sites you can find cars that are 15–20 years old and have mileage of 300–400 thousand km.

