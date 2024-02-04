Oncologist Evseev: the average age of cancer detection in Russia is 64.4 years

The average age at which cancer is diagnosed in Russia is 64.4 years. This figure was mentioned in an interview with Lenta.ru by oncologist-chemotherapist, member of the expert council of the “Not in vain” foundation, teacher at the Higher School of Oncology Vladislav Evseev.

“In our country, cancer is diagnosed in people on average at 64.4 years of age. This figure has remained virtually unchanged over the past ten years, when it was 63.9 years. There are interesting statistics that the longer life expectancy in a country, the greater the average age of the sick person,” said Evseev.

He noted that from about 40 years of age, the risks of cancer begin to increase significantly and they reach their peak by 65-75 years. The exact reason why age has such a role has not been established by scientists. According to one version, during this time environmental factors have time to accumulate and begin to influence, Evseev noted. In addition, after 60, the regulation of normal human cells deteriorates.

In mid-January, The Wall Street Journal, citing a study in the journal BMJ Oncology, published material in which it was stated that the number of new cases of cancer in people under 50 years of age has increased worldwide.

For example, in the USA from 2000 to 2019 this figure increased by 12.8 percent. A similar trend was recorded in Australia and Western European countries.