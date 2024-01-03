The Hozono Global Jairis has started the new year as the previous one ended: losing. Last night's defeat, although predictable due to the rival's potential, was much more forceful than the one they suffered on December 30 in Valencia (59-52). The clash between Alcantarilleras and Salamanca also had the attraction of seeing in action the Murcian Laura Gil and the American Arica Carter, who on Tuesday rang the bell by announcing her departure from Jairis to, precisely, the team that passed like a flash yesterday by Fausto Vicent.

The Salamanca team, a team at the top of the table, offered very good sensations in the second half. The final result, 44-73, was the result of magnificent defensive work after the break, when Anna Montañana's Hozono Global Jairis was only able to score 20 points.

whistles to carter



The bombshell in the women's Endesa League was carried out on Tuesday by Arica Carter, who changed Jairis for Perfumerías Avenida, 24 hours before the match that pitted these two teams against each other yesterday. The American escort was received with whistles, like every time she had the ball, by those who had been her fans until the day before.

Jairis Konig (5), Nelson (10), Kate Bishop (6), Aina Ayuso (15) and Belén Arrojo, starting quintet. Bettencourt, Diarra (3) and Amalia Rembiszewska (5) also played. 44 – 73 Avenida Perfumeries Çakir (5), Kone (9), Delaere (2), Andrea Vilaro (2) and Laura Gil (9), starting quintet. Anais Horvat (8), Leonor Rodríguez (14), Arica Carter (9), Lucía Rodríguez and Hatar (12) also played. Partials:

8-17, 16-9, 16-24, 4-23.

Referees:

Mikel Cañigueral, Pol Franquesa and Héctor Sanhermelando.

Incidents:

Fausto Vicent de Alcantarilla Pavilion.

The Californian guard, however, showed character and desire and starred in several brilliant actions to add 9 points in just 15 minutes. With this victory in Alcantarilla, the Salamanca team closes the first round with a total of 12, just one away from the lead, which is now held alone by Valencia Basket.

Jairis called Avenida in the first minutes. However, starting in the 7th, the Salamanca team achieved a 0-10 run, which made them lead by nine points at the end of the first quarter, thanks to good defense and commanding the battle for the rebound. A triple by Horvat and Arica Carter's first basket as an Avenida player shortly after debuting made the difference go to 10-22 halfway through the second quarter. But a timeout by Anna Montañana and the constant losses by Olcay Çakir -5 in 11 minutes-, half of which the charras accumulated at half-time, led to a 10-0 run that practically ended the victory achieved. Hatar, with a basket and a couple of blocks, prevented Jairis from taking the lead at halftime, which came with a score of 24-26, leaving everything up in the air for the second half.

Ayuso's self-confidence



Still in the first part of the third period, Jairis held out somewhat thanks to the self-confidence of Ayuso, but from 36-35 onwards the panorama changed completely. It was with a partial score of 1-15, preventing the Murcians from scoring again in the game, giving balls to Hatar in the paint so that he could score with authority, a triple from Leo Rodríguez and a basket from Carter that began to silence those who Not long ago they cheered his points. The triple at the last moment by the local player Rembiszewska only served to minimally disguise the result for what would come later.

In the last quarter there was only one team and it was the one that arrived from Salamanca yesterday. Thanks to a defensive lesson, exhausting Murcia's possession in several attacks or stealing several balls to go running, which is what Avenida wants to do from now on with more and more regularity. And when there were no baskets, everyone went firmly to the rebound to continue attacking until the final 44-73.